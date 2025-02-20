Share your talent and story at a cultural and community celebration

A Lancashire housing association is inviting people to join in and celebrate the rich diversity of the community with an event in April.

Progress Housing Group's Cultural and Community Celebration will take place at Leyland Methodist Church Hall, Turpin Green Lane, on Saturday April 5, from 11am until 3pm.

Sam Beattie, Customer Voice Officer at Progress Housing Group, said: “The event is open to all communities to come together to celebrate our diverse, talented, and creative community.

“It is about embracing the variety of cultures that surround us. The event is always full of colour and fun, as people enjoy tasting foods from across the world and seeing the vibrant costumes on display.

Magic at the previous eventMagic at the previous event
“We are still looking for people to take part during the day to share stories, food, crafts, music and dance from around the world.

“So if you would like to get involved and share your talent, skill, culture or heritage, please email [email protected] or call, text or WhatsApp 07587 647 222. We would love to hear from you.

“Please free to join us, as it will be a great day for the whole community. Everybody is welcome."

