Seven care homes across the Northwest unite for VE Day 80th anniversary celebration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Seven Anchor care homes from across the Northwest came together to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collaborative event brought together residents and colleagues from Beechfield Lodge in Salford, Eric Morecambe House, Hatton Grange in Hyde, Millfield in Oldham, and Israel Sieff Court, Lightbowne Hall, and Wellington Lodge in Manchester. In attendance alongside colleagues and residents was Rob Martin, Managing Director of Care Services at Anchor.

The significant tribute honoured the wartime generation's sacrifices and celebrated the hard won peace that shaped the nation. Guests included service personnel from Haldane Barracks and the Army Reservist Centre, who stood alongside residents in a poignant show of intergenerational respect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set against a backdrop of Union Jack bunting and 1940s decorations, residents - many with their own vivid memories of VE Day - joined colleagues and community members in honouring those whose sacrifice secured peace in Europe eight decades ago.

Left to right: Sheila Thornton (Anchor Wellness Co-Ordinator), Mavis Dunn (Resident at Israel Sieff Court care home), Kathryn Glass (Royal Star and Garter’s VFF Project Lead) and Rob Martin (Managing Director of Care Services at Anchor)

The event featured a carefully curated Glenn Miller playlist that transported attendees back to the 1940s, along with live entertainment from a local performer. The Adamson Military Band provided stirring renditions of wartime classics, and the day culminated in a rousing victory singalong where residents and colleagues joined voices in songs to honour the shared triumph.

A highlight of the day was the presentation of the Silver Award of the Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF) accreditation to Beechfield Lodge and Eric Morecambe House. This remarkable achievement underscores Anchor's commitment to supporting veterans, with all seven homes in the Northwest region having already attained Bronze status and three now reaching the distinguished Silver level.

By bringing together residents, colleagues, and local communities from across the Northwest, the event honoured not only a pivotal moment in history but also the individuals who lived through it - those who fought on the front lines, worked tirelessly on the home front, or kept hope alive in the face of uncertainty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Martin, Managing Director of Care Services at Anchor, said: "VE Day celebrations are incredibly important to all of us at Anchor, not only to commemorate such a historic moment but also to honour the personal experiences of our residents who lived through those times.

“We understand the importance of creating meaningful activities that connect our residents with their memories and celebrate their contributions. The stories shared by residents are precious living history, and we're privileged to help keep these memories alive.

“With an increasing number of our care homes proudly accredited with VFF status, we are committed to providing environments where those who have served are recognised, respected and feel fully supported.”

The VE Day celebrations are just one way Anchor supports veteran residents, ensuring those who have served in the armed forces have the care they need. Anchor’s partnership with the Royal British Legion, and its 23 homes with VFF status, are helping to provide better access to care and support for veterans.

For more information about Anchor's VE Day initiatives, please visit: https://www.anchor.org.uk/news-events-blogs/news/marking-80th-anniversary-ve-day