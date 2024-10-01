Sell-out show hits the high note for Rosemere

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chorley’s “Back in Time” music show for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, which has sold out the St Mary’s Club every spring and autumn for almost two decades, showed no sign of its popularity waning when it returned last week for its this autumn performance.

Yet again, a sell-out audience enjoyedever-popular vocalist Sean Leonard, who performed his headline set blending Irish and country music with favourite ballads from the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Sean was supported by Longton teacher Lindsay Marie Ashcroft, who performed her signature Patsy Cline set.

Both Sean and Lindsay donated their performance fees to boost the £1,200 raised from tickets sales and a raffle.

Denis presents his autumn “Back in Time” music show donation to Rosemere's Sue Swire

This money was presented to Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s fundraising manager Sue Swire by the concert’s organiser, retired Chorley postmaster Denis Ashcroft.

Denis lost him mum to cancer when he was just 11-years-old and he has dedicated much of his adult life to fundraising for a number of cancer charities. Through 19 years of his spring and autumn “Back in Time” concerts, Denis has raised more than £20,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation alone.

Sue said: “We are extremely grateful to Denis for coming into Rosemere Cancer Centre to present us with his autumn concert donation. It is support we never take for granted.

“Both Sean and Lindsay have a huge following because they are just great at what they do. Their audience loves them and so leaves looking forward to their next show. Denis, Sean and Lindsay have a winning formula.”

Rosemere’s chairman John Hodgson (right) enjoyed Sean (left) and Lindsay’s sets. With them is Denis

Tickets for Denis’ spring “Back in Time” show with Sean and Lindsay on Friday, 28th March 2025, are already on sale at the club.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region's specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients' cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk