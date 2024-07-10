Secrets of twenty years of success for Lancashire financial specialists
Founded in 2004, Aspect provides impartial mortgage, insurance and financial advice, and has weathered ever changing financial conditions by building one of the regions and sector’s most enviable reputations, with hundreds of consistently 5* Google reviews.
This has enabled the office to expand from original husband and wife partners Richard and Rachel Gill to a staff of seven. Committed to offering opportunities for work experience and apprenticeship programmes for local school leavers, some have even turned into full time employment at the firm. Operations Manager Carly Skelding might be excused a second glass of champagne, as she is also celebrating her own 10-year anniversary at the firm, after joining as an administrator in 2014.
Their longevity has been down to a refreshing reframing of success, says Richard: “Whether you’re moving house, seeking financial advice, or considering formal steps like power of attorney and writing your will, it’s likely to be a time of significant life change. Thinking what we would want in such circumstances, we put as much emphasis on friendliness, warmth, understanding and integrity as knowledge, expertise and experience.”
So much so, business targets are uniquely based purely on customer service and satisfaction levels, not sales. Another contribution to office positivity could be regular attendance from staff pets, like Carly’s dog, Dotty! While Aspect Mortgages customers range across the UK- from Newquay to the Shetland Isles, at the last geographical check- their heart remains firmly rooted at home. Two years ago, they negotiated buying their office premises from their landlord, and they are regular sponsors of Chorley charity and community events, including local drama productions, Race for Life, and Chorley 10k.
With most of us having to be more careful with the pennies, Richard, Rachel and the team are now busier than ever. “Never be afraid to ask, or think you need a certain level of finance to make a difference”, advises Richard, “Even small, savvy changes can make life more secure and comfortable at any stage.”
“Businesses are made up of people and people make communities,” he adds. “And we’re passionate about removing any nervousness our customers might feel about facing financial decisions. It’s wonderful that our reviews consistently say we made it easy and relaxing, and that we get so many recommendations from customers telling their friends and family. It’s what drives us, and will continue to do for our next 20 years!”
