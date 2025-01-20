Second success at Garstang for local artist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local amateur artist Taysha Manifold has won the prestigious Garstang Open Art Exhibition for the second time in three years.

Amateur artist, Taysha, from Clayton le Woods won the prestigious exhibition for the second time with her pastel entitled "So many mouths to feed".

This was her rendering from an original photo produced by Wigan photographer and friend Stephen Hitchen.

Taysha paints out of her garden studio and currently shares a joint exhibition of her work in Cafe Ambio at Astley Park.