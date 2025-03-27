Second phase of homes now selling at Leyland development

The second phase of David Wilson Homes’ Centurion Village development in Leyland is now underway with properties unveiled for keen home buyers to reserve.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brand-new selection of homes has been released at the development on Longmeanygate for property seekers to stamp their place in the established community.

Selected four bedroom properties are ready to move into, which gives families and upsizers the chance to make a seamless and hassle-free transition into a new home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To give Lancashire home buyers a feel for what life at Centurion Village is like, David Wilson Homes has created a video to showcase the brand-new community, available to view by visiting: Centurion Village Development Tour.

DWNW - 001 - A typical street scene at David Wilson Homes' Centurion Village in Leyland

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “We are pleased to see Centurion Village shaping up to be a thriving community with the majority of our residents on the first phase now settled in their new homes.

“Our second phase of the development is now underway, and we are looking forward to helping our next set of customers find their dream home here in Leyland.

“We have a range of offers and moving schemes available to make the process more affordable and hassle-free, and we encourage anyone interested to visit our sales team onsite to arrange a viewing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Wilson Homes has made sustainability a top priority in the designs for Centurion Village, with safe spaces for wildlife implemented around the development, various types of greenery planted and energy-saving features in the homes.

The five-star developer has installed bird and bat boxes around its development, alongside five balancing ponds.

It has also planted 129 trees and maintained a variety of vegetation across 24 acres of land. This includes over 2,100m3 of hedges, more than 4,200m3 of shrubs and 1,300m2 of wildflower meadows, all of which help to maintain the careful balance of the local ecosystem.

Selected homes on Centurion Village also come with solar panels and electric car charging points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home buyers can opt for 105% Part Exchange at the development which guarantees the sale of the customer’s existing property and eliminates the possibility of needing to wait for months for the property to sell.

For those using the scheme, David Wilson Homes will arrange for two independent valuations of the home, and make its offer based upon the average price of the valuations.

Not only this, but the housebuilder will offer an additional 5% to the customer giving them 105% of the valuations. For example, if the customer’s home is valued at £200,000, not only will they receive the full figure, but they will also receive an additional £10,000.

Alternatively, customers at the development could receive a contribution towards their deposit, plus home upgrades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centurion Village boasts a setting that ensures residents can enjoy a rural, village lifestyle, whilst having convenient access to major towns and cities via the nearby M6.

Highly-rated schooling options are on the doorstep for the benefit of growing families, whilst bridle pathway walks connect those at the development to the local pub and farm shop.

For details about any developments in the area, call the sales team on 0333 355 8480 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Lancashire.