Second OFSTED visit a resounding success for Rainbow Hub

We are delighted that, following another successful OFSTED inspection, Rainbow Hub School has been officially approved to extend its age range to from 4 to 11 years to 4 to 16 years.

Our team have worked extremely hard to create a very special learning environment within our amazing building thanks to the £5million donation from the Wain Foundation for which we will be forever grateful. This fantastic achievement means we can now support our pupils through the entirety of their school journey – from their very first steps in early years, right through to the end of Key Stage 4.

It’s a proud moment for our whole community, and a testament to the dedication of our staff, the resilience of our pupils, and the continued support of our families.

Ivarna Kagbo (6) started at Rainbow Hub School in January 2025 and her mum, Kerry Simpson, said, “Rainbow Hub has completely changed Ivana’s life. The recent news that she will be able to stay at Rainbow Hub School until she is 16 is incredible. It has given me a lot of comfort and reassurance that Ivana is in an environment where she is encouraged to thrive and supported to be the best version of herself. It is a place where Ivarna feels accepted and is supported with no limits to her capabilities.”

Ivarna and Mum, Kerry

Lyndsay Fahey, Chief Executive, Rainbow Hub, said, “We are thrilled that the Second OFSTED inspection of Rainbow Hub School was successful. We look forward to walking alongside our learners every step of the way, helping them grow, flourish, and shine throughout their full educational journey.

The original OFSTED report said, “At the Rainbow Hub school, every pupil is uniquely understood, valued and recognised for who they are. They flourish as a result of the expert support that they receive for their special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). The way in which pupils are nurtured to explore the world around them helps them to develop their own individuality. They love being part of the school. They are happy and enjoy the strong relationships that they have with staff.”

Please take a moment to watch our video (link below) to see some of our facilities and a few of the recent activities our children have enjoyed doing in school.

If you would like any further information or would like to arrange a visit, please contact: [email protected]