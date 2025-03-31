SD Team appoints Tony Owens to lead expansion in the North West

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

SD Team, recognised as the UK’s leading sealant and cosmetic repairs company, has welcomed a new face to join its team in the North West, with the appointment of Business Development Manager, Tony Owens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony brings a wealth of knowledge to the business, having over ten years’ experience in the industry and prior to this, he worked in the oil and gas industry as a deck foreman for almost a decade.

As part of his new role at SD Team, Tony’s main responsibilities include helping to grow the ever-expanding company and work with new customers, building strong relationships. He will oversee the company’s North West England division, seeking expansion opportunities and ensuring the best possible service for customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his new appointment, Tony said: “I’m looking forward to being part of the SD Team and I am hoping to call on my experience to continue adding to the impressive list of customers SD already works with. I’m looking forward to working with a team who are all working hard toward the same goal which is to grow a longstanding business here in the North West of England.

Tony Owens, Business Development Manager.

“During my time so far at SD Team, I have been impressed with the scale of some of the projects we are currently helping on and feel that I can add some new customers to the portfolio. The standard of work I have seen already has blown me away and I’m excited to be part of this fantastic team.”

Nick Jones, MD of the SD Group of Companies, said on the appointment: “We’re delighted to have Tony joining the team at SD this year, he will no doubt be a huge asset to our growing division in the North West.

“This is a very exciting time for the business as a whole, not only are we adding someone with Tony’s expertise and contacts to the team, but we’re also currently recruiting for 40 new roles as part of our expansion plans for this year, many of which will be in the North West. I’m very much looking forward to seeing how the next few months take shape for us, with so many opportunities in the pipeline.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SD Group of Companies, which was first established in 1973 as S&D Sealants, has been recognised as the UK’s industry leading finishing group, consisting of nine offices across England, Scotland, and Wales.

For more information on SD, visit www.sdteam.co.uk.