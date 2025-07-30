Scout Leaders from East Lancashire represents UK at International Scout event in Portugal

Alicia Carling, a trainee Teacher from Colne and Caleb Brown a Mechanical Engineer from Burnley are currently with nearly 500 UK Scouts on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure, known as World Scout Moot, in Portugal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

9000 Scouts from across the world, aged between 18 and 25 years old, are gathered in Portugal for the 16th World Scout Moot. The adventure began in Tejo Park in Lisbon on 25th July and will finish in Porto. Throughout the jam-packed event, Alicia and Caleb are immersing themselves in Portuguese communities and culture. The international Scouting event includes a 4-day expedition, during which, participants group with Scouts from other countries and take one of 100 routes through remote parts of Portugal.

After the expedition, Alicia’s and Caleb’s groups will reconvene with the other participants to have the remaining days filled with Scouting activities, international cultural learning and skill development at a camp base in Ovar, before the closing celebration and heading back home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full of anticipation as hegot ready to leave for the adventure, Alicia, aged 25 said, “I’m so excited to be representing the UK at an International event, it’s such an awesome opportunity. Every International Scout trip I’ve been on has led to some amazing, lifelong friendships, and I can’t wait to make even more this time around. As part of the Moot, I’ll be heading off on a hiking and climbing expedition in the Azores, and honestly, it’s going to be brilliant. Stunning views, great company and a proper adventure, what more could I ask for?”

Caleb is looking forward to meeting Scout Leaders from different Countries

Caleb said, ““I’m so excited to be heading to Portugal and spending time with Scouts from all over the world! It’s such an amazing chance to learn about different cultures and heritage firsthand. I’m especially looking forward to hiking the trails and really experiencing the beauty of Portugal beyond the usual tourist spots. I can’t wait to make loads of new friends, pick up some new skills, and discover the stories and traditions that make each culture unique. I’m particularly excited to meet Scouts from Eastern Europe and South America - there’s so much I want to learn from them, and I know it’s going to be an unforgettable experience”

This year’s theme of World Scout Moot is ‘engage’. The event encourages Scouts to connect with others and their community through cross-cultural exchange, understanding, and friendship. World Scout Moot not only gives participants their own unique experiences, but the opportunity to embed the skills and internal drive to positively impact the world around them. Opportunities like this continue to be created thanks to the support of the players of People's Postcode Lottery.

Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields wished Alicia and Caleb well prior to their departure by saying, “A massive good luck to Alicia and Caleband all the UK Scouts who are at the World Scout Moot. This is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and the world around us, while exploring how you can create meaningful change. The true international spirit of Scouting will shine through, with so many chances to learn from other Scouts around the world. I know each UK Scout attending will grab the opportunity to create memories, friendships and skills to last a lifetime.”

We know that too many young people today grow up unhappy and worried about their future. Scouts aims to change that. We give young people a chance to belong and a place to be themselves.