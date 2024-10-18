Scout group finds a home for supplies with help "Love from Anwyl"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A SCOUT group in Catterall has squirrelled away its supplies thanks to a donation from Anwyl Homes.

1st Kirkland and Catterall Scout Group successfully applied for a share of the £5,000 Love From Anwyl funding pot linked to new homes being built at Cross Fields in Catterall.

The group, formed in May 2023 to meet demand for Scouting in the area, used the £500 grant to buy a storage cupboard and craft supplies.

It’s Squirrell Drey unit, for children aged four to six, and Beavers, for those aged six to eight, meet on Mondays at Catterall St Helen’s Primary School. There’s a waiting list to join both groups and plans to form a Cub Pack for children aged eight to 10.

Anwyl's Imogen Suffell with Squirrels Oscar, Elijah and Rupert

Volunteer Emma Millington explained: “As a new Scout Group we’re building our resources from scratch and the adult leaders running sessions were having to take equipment home after each session. We applied to Anwyl for funding for a storage cupboard and craft supplies. It’s made a huge difference to the volunteers running the sessions and has helped ensure we provide engaging sessions for the children. We strongly believe Scouting supports young people in their personal development, empowering them to make a positive contribution to society.”

Other beneficiaries of the Love From Anwyl funding pot include Catterall Village Hall, Garstang Scout & Guide HQ, Catterall in Bloom, Catterall Kirkland and Catterall Primary, Catterall Gala Committee and the Matthew Hesmondhalgh Memorial Fund at CRY.

Anwyl area sales manager Imogen Suffell said: “Love From Anwyl was born of a desire to recognise the community groups that help make the Catterall area a great place to live. As part of our commitment to being a thoughtful homebuilder we awarded grants to a range of projects. Scouting is a great way for young people to meet new friends and develop skills. We were happy to be able to help this new group of Squirrels and Beavers with a donation towards craft suppliers and somewhere to store them.”

Love From Anwyl is a voluntary scheme, in addition to Section 106 payments totalling more than £250,000 linked to the Cross Fields development.

For more information about Anwyl see www.anwylhomes.co.uk.