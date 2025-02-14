Schoolchildren show love for their community with support from SPAR
Children in Year 4 at Ashton Primary School have baked heart-shaped shortbreads dipped in chocolate and have donated them to residents at Abraham House, Marina View, and Swansea Terrace.
The tasty treats were well received by residents and the project has supported the children to develop new skills and broaden their awareness of the community around them.
Ingredients were supplied by James Hall & Co. Ltd, together with a SPAR recipe card, which was put together with help from the University of Central Lancashire’s Dietetics department.
The initiative is part of a longer-term project with multiple partners working together across the academic year which is aiming to support Ashton Primary School in a range of areas.
These including knowledge development with children and families, supporting the school to become more self-sufficient with food supply, and increasing the connection between the school and the community around them.
Michelle Harrison-Baines, Year 4 teacher at Ashton Primary school said: “Baking shortbread has been a labour of love. The children adored the process of donning aprons and getting out the mixing bowls and rolling pins to produce the heart shaped biscuits.
“It was a lovely opportunity to coincide with Valentine’s Day, and it was brilliant for the children to see the smiles on the faces of the residents when we arrived at each of the homes.”
Katie Atherton, Trading Manager at James Hall & Co. Ltd, said: “We have enjoyed every one of the opportunities we have done supporting Ashton Primary School this academic year, but I think the Valentine’s Day baking session has been the most heartwarming yet.
“As a proud Preston-based family business with family values, we are pleased to be supporting skills development within children and helping the school build a connection with the community, which is what we do at SPAR.”
James Hall & Co. Ltd is a fifth-generation family business which serves a network of independent SPAR retailers and company-owned SPAR stores across Northern England six days a week from its base at Bowland View in Preston.
For more information about James Hall & Co. Ltd, please visit www.jameshall.co.uk.