Scholes Estates choose Rainbow Hub as their charity partner

Rufford based Scholes Estates have chosen Rainbow Hub as their charity partner for 2025. The company will be making a donation to the charity for every house they sell and recently celebrated the partnership with the children and staff at Rainbow Hub’s brand new building in Mawdesley.

Steven Scholes said, “Through Grow Networking I made a connection that led to a truly special invitation to visit Rainbow Hub. I had the privilege of meeting an incredilble team and witnessed the amazing work they do. We brainstormed ways in which Scholes Estates could help and now have made our agreement official and celebrated with cake and a cuppa.”

He continued, “This is just the beginning, Scholes Estates will be donating a monetary value for every house we sell to support the wonderful children at Rainbow Hub including super star, Albert. These children deserve the best opportunities in life and together we can make a difference.”

Emma Parish, Corporate Relations and Events Manager, Rainbow Hub, said, “We are delighted that Scholes Estates have chosen to support the work of Rainbow Hub and look forward to working with them over the coming months. Their support will make such a difference to the lives of the children and families we help.”

Steve Scholes with children and staff at Rainbow Hub

Scholes Estates are based in Rufford and cover Aughton, Ormskirk, Burscough, Croston, Tarleton, Southport, Leyland and Mawdesley areas. Director Steve Scholes offers a truly dedicated and personalised service, with round-the-clock, 7-day-a-week service, ensuring he is active when buyers are looking. With social media as the driving force behind his marketing strategy, your property gains continuous exposure, attracting buyers' interest until your home is sold. With 27,000 local followers, this strategy is proving to be a huge asset in today's difficult market.

Steve believes the future of home selling has evolved—it's no longer just about listing a property but also about strategically positioning it for success in a modern, fast-moving market.

As we continue to grow, expanding into websites and other platforms remains a priority, but for now, we invite you to explore our marketing and testimonials on social media, where you can see firsthand the success stories of our clients.

More information about the work of Rainbow Hub can be found at www.rainbowhub.org

or follow them on social media @rainbowhubnw

More information about Scholes Estates can be found at www.scholesestates.com

Instagram/ Facebook/ LinkedIn: @scholes_estates