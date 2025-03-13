Sapphire Ball raises £9000 for Headway Central Lancashire
Headway Central Lancashire charity ball on Saturday, March 8 raised £9000 for the charity.
The ball was supported by Northwest businesses and individuals which made the event a tremendous success raising £9000 which will go directly to helping survivors of acquired brain injury and major trauma.
It the 9th year the ball has been held, raising over £60,000 for the charity, which is based in Preston North End Stadium.
Liz Bamber Manager and founder member said: "We are delighted at the amount raised, the money will support our hospital service which helps patients in a critical and serious condition and also fund our community sessions that provide activities and advice."