Sales Geek Appoint Danny Simpson as New Managing Director for the UK
Danny Simpson joins Sales Geek with an impressive background, having owning a group structure one of which operated 18 sites across 16 stores as the largest independent franchisee for Virgin Media, O2 across the North West. His extensive leadership, entrepreneurial and sales experience along with his strategic insights & relationships make him the perfect fit for this role, where he will focus on enhancing Sales Geek's UK operations, while strategically supporting franchisees growth plans.
“Danny's appointment is a significant step forward for Sales Geek,” said Richard Few, Founder and Chief Geek, “His expertise and vision align perfectly with our mission to change the way the world perceives sales. Danny and I crossed paths in the early days of Sales Geek, and we have remained in touch. He has been a tremendous help and advocate of our business since then, and we're thrilled to have him officially on board. He is the perfect person to build on our strong foundations and lead our UK team to new heights in 2025 and beyond.”
Danny responded, “It's an honour to join Sales Geek as Managing Director as part of my main portfolio of commitments. Working closely with Richard and Tom Crook, our Head of UK Commercial Growth, I'm committed to leading our team, driving robust revenue growth in 2025 and beyond, and delivering exceptional service and growth plans that empowers both our UK franchisees and clients both existing and new.”