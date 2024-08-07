Rural County church celebrates 'Ancient Roots' with week-long festival

A rural Lancashire church explored its roots in a fresh way recently as part of a very special Festival Week.St James’ Church in Stalmine held an ‘Ancient Roots Festival’ across a full week to help people of all ages explore their geographical, spiritual and relational roots, to better understand the present and shape the future.

The congregation, led by Fr Peter Walsh, conceived the idea and then collaborated with various groups, organisations and individuals in the community to create a full week of activities, gatherings and services celebrating local roots and – very importantly – roots in Christ.

The week began and ended with special Sunday services; in between there were lots of events to get involved with; from a community Open Gardens event to a midweek ‘Sing to the Lord’ evening.

And local uniformed organisations were involved too as Rev. Naomi Barraclough, Pioneer Minister at St James’, attended the regular meeting of the Beavers and Cubs … bringing with her a team loaded with recyclables, craft materials and enthusiasm!

Rev Naomi Barraclough leads children’s ‘Roots and Shoots’ event which took place during the week

Rev. Naomi and her team then proceeded to bring to life stories of local smugglers from ages past before stretching further back into history to tell stories from the Bible.

More than 150 children also enjoyed a ‘Roots and Shoots’ event, similar to Forest Church and created especially for the Festival Week.

The children, from various places including the Little Fishes Toddler Group and the local children’s nursery, were invited to the church grounds.

The youngsters gathered around a story circle at the start of the service, and chatted about their senses and how they would be used throughout the planned activities.

Children and parents enjoying the ‘Roots and Shoots’ event; part of the Ancient Roots Festival

Fire lighting, bread-making, nature art, boat-building and much more provided opportunities for children and adults to explore the Bible story and their connection to God and each other, followed by a simple tea.

On the final day of the Festival there was a service of celebration and thanksgiving. A giant ordnance survey map with the church at its centre, was displayed at the front. Representatives from the local community each laid an item on the altar symbolising their connection to the area.

Commenting on the Festival, Rev. Naomi said today: “The Ancient Roots festival was an extraordinary week in which many new relationships were formed and old ones deepened.

“Most importantly, it was a time of connection and celebration where the love and joy of God shone out!

“As a key part of the local community, this was an opportunity for our church to celebrate that connection we have with each other and to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Who knows how the seeds of love we have sown will grow in the months and years to come?”