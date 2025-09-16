Running for Rainbow team smash the Great North Run raising £17,500 for the charity

Twenty five Rainbow Hub supporters took on the Great North Run Challenge recently and raised £17,500 for the Mawdesley based charity supporting children and young people with physical and neurological disabilities

The “Running for Rainbow” team included parents, staff, supporters from Fletchers Solicitors, Evolve Lifestyle Academy, VolkerStein, Rachel Jones Alive Fitness and entertainer Steve Royle who was back for another year. Rachel is one of the parents whose son Oscar attends conductive education and the nursey at Rainbow Hub. She will also be running the London Marathon for the charity next year.

The Great North Run is the world’s biggest half marathon – a special race with an unbeatable atmosphere, fantastic crowds and the legendary Geordie welcome.

Emma Parish, Corporate Relations and Events Manager, Rainbow Hub, said, “We want to say a massive thank you to everyone who trained, raised funds and ran their hearts out. Your efforts mean the world to us. £17,500 is a fantastic amount and will make such a difference to the children and families we support. And we had the added bonus of a mention by Dame Kelly Holmes – wow.”

Nicole Doran, Claire Sharrock and Rachel Jones running for Rainbow Hub

For more information about the work of Rainbow Hub please go to www.rainbowhub.org

Or follow them on social media @rainbowhubnw

If you are inspired to take part next year or take on another challenge to support the work of Rainbow Hub, please contact the team at [email protected]