Run for home with the return of the Shelter Colour Run

What – Shelter Colour Run 2025

Where – Witton Country Park, Blackburn

When – Sunday 13th July 2025 at 1pm

How to sign up – Sign up here https://ShelterColourRun25.eventbrite.co.uk or in person at Shelter’s Lancashire hub in Blackburn Central Library, Town Hall Street, Blackburn BB2 1AG

Cost – £8pp

The event, which is coming back for its third year, takes place at Witton Country Park on Sunday 13th July and promises to be a fun-packed day of non-stop family fun. Participants will make their way the park’s beautiful scenery showered in vibrant, eco-friendly coloured powder. Whether you’re running, walking, dancing, or soaking it in, you can expect big laughs, unforgettable memories, and a big splash of colour.

Every participant will receive a free Shelter t-shirt and water bottle. Those who go the extra mile by fundraising to support Shelter will receive a bespoke Shelter Colour Run 2025 medal, and exclusive access to the winners’ podium for those all-important before and after photos.

The number of households experiencing homelessness in Lancashire has rocketed in recent years. There are 487 households, including 506 children, who are homeless in temporary accommodation in Lancashire, up 19% in a year.

All funds raised from the event will support Shelter’s frontline services to continue to deliver free, expert advice to those experiencing homelessness or poor housing in Lancashire and beyond, as well as fuelling Shelter’s ongoing campaigning to tackle the housing emergency.

Shelter Lancashire has a community hub on the ground floor of Blackburn Central Library, with housing rights workers and legal teams based across Lancashire in Blackpool, Burnley and Preston.

Lindsay Tilston Jones, Head of Community Fundraising at Shelter said: "We’re delighted to bring the Shelter Colour Run back to Blackburn once again this summer. It promises to be a fantastic day out for all the family. Thank you so much to everyone who has already signed up to take part.

"At Shelter, we’re committed to doing everything we can to help those at the sharp end of the housing emergency. But we can’t end homelessness without public support. By taking part in this event and helping us raise money, you will make sure we can be there for those without a safe place to call home.”

Entry to the Shelter Colour Run 2025 is £8 per person and tickets are available via Shelter’s Eventbrite page. You can also register in person by presenting at the Shelter Lancashire hub on the ground floor of Blackburn Central Library.

3 . Contributed Everyone is a winner at the Shelter Colour Run in Blackburn this July. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Getting showered in every colour of the rainbow! Photo: Submitted Photo Sales