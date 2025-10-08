rucomfy beanbags celebrates double success at the BIBAs

Team rucomfy collect their plaudits at the recent BIBAs

Lancashire’s leading manufacturer of beanbags and soft furnishings, rucomfy beanbags, has been recognised with two Highly Commended awards at the prestigious Be Inspired Business Awards (BIBAs), held recently at Blackpool’s iconic Tower Ballroom.

The Chorley-based company was recognised in both Apprenticeship Team of the Year and Small Business of the Year, reflecting its ongoing commitment to nurturing local talent and driving excellence in British manufacturing.

Often referred to as the “Lancashire Business Oscars,” the BIBAs celebrate the most innovative and inspirational businesses across the county. Finalists undergo a rigorous judging process, including interviews and on-site assessments, making the Highly Commended recognition a major achievement for the rucomfy team.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be recognised by the BIBAs,” said Kelley Szostak, Marketing Manager at rucomfy beanbags. “This is a testament to the hard work and determination of our team. Over the years, we’ve supported 21 apprentices through their programmes, many of whom have progressed into management or supervisory roles. It’s fantastic to see that commitment acknowledged.”

The commendation for Small Business of the Year also highlights rucomfy’s growing influence as a family-run enterprise. Szostak added: “Championing British manufacturing has always been at the heart of what we do. To receive recognition for that makes us incredibly proud.”

Building on this success, rucomfy beanbags continues to invest in local talent and uphold the quality craftsmanship that has defined its products for over four decades.