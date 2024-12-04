Rossendale Council launches Digital Tech Hub and upskilling programme to boost local economy

Rossendale Borough Council, in partnership with Northern Reach, has launched a new Digital Tech Ecosystem designed to support the growth of knowledge and skills in the digital sector within the borough. The initiative aims to strengthen the local business landscape, fostering innovation and collaboration within the technology and digital industries.

Northern Reach, specialists in delivering tech and innovation-focused business engagement projects, are helping to deliver this initiative by supporting the Council’s efforts to create a thriving digital ecosystem. Through their extensive experience in public and private sector partnerships, Northern Reach will ensure the programme’s success in building a sustainable, innovative business environment in Rossendale.

As part of the new programme, Amanda Robinson, has been appointed the new Digital Tech Coordinator, and will play a key role in organising a series of events and activities aimed at engaging local businesses and building a strong network of tech professionals in the borough. Amanda's role is being funded by the Council through Northern Reach until March 2025. The first event will take place on 27th November 2024 at the Bike Hub (The Hill), with a second event – a roundtable discussion – scheduled for 10th December 2024 at The Whittaker.

Tamima Mulla-Shah, Regional Manager at IN4 for Lancashire says “It’s great to see our Regional Blueprint delivered to the Employer Networks in boroughs such as Rossendale to drive growth and prosperity.

“This programme will address the growing need of a skilled workforce in Digital Technology and equip senior leaders with the skills to harness cutting-edge technology effectively, driving sustainable business growth and better job outcomes.

“Our blueprint is currently being rolled out across different areas of the region and has already received positive feedback from local businesses, and we’re excited to see the impact on the Rossendale business community.”

The Council will also launch an innovative upskilling programme at the event aimed at helping local businesses adopt modern digital workplace practices. As part of the initiative, the Council is offering 10 businesses in the Valley the chance to participate in the IN4 Modern Workplace Programme, which will be fully funded by the Council. The IN4 Modern Workplace Programme is designed to equip employers and employees with the skills needed to drive productivity and foster workplace innovation.

Focusing on the adoption of advanced digital skills, the programme aims to help businesses improve employee capabilities, maximise value, and support the transition to more efficient processes in line with emerging industry demands.

Tariq Ali, Business Advisor for Rossendale Borough Council, said: “The IN4 Modern Workplace Programme will give local businesses a competitive edge by providing essential digital upskilling that meets both the current and future needs of the workforce. This is an exciting opportunity for employers to enhance productivity, improve workforce capabilities, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital economy.”

These new initiatives are part of the Council’s ongoing commitment to supporting local businesses, strengthening the local economy, and creating partnerships that will lead to long-term economic growth. For more information on the Digital Tech Ecosystem and how businesses can get involved, please contact [insert name and contact information]