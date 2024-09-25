Rossendale Borough Council launches its annual resident survey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

From October 1 Rossendale Borough Council will launch its annual residents survey and are encouraging as many residents as possible to complete this year’s survey.

The annual consultation provides an opportunity for the community to share their thoughts on the Council’s services, priorities and overall vision.

The survey will be live throughout October 2024, aiming to collect insights on the services provided by the Council. It will cover various areas from waste and recycling collections to the development of Rossendale’s town centres. Information collected from the survey will help the Council assess its current performance and support the development of the Council’s vision and Valley Plan for the next four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leader of the Council Alyson Barnes highlights the significance of this year’s survey: “Your input is essential in helping us improve our services and shaping the future of our borough. The Valley Plan will be our blueprint for the next four years and we want it to be informed by the real experiences and opinions from our residents. We encourage everyone to take a moment to provide their invaluable insights.”

Rossendale Borough Council offices

Following feedback provided from the 2023 survey, the Council has upgraded its website to become more user friendly, has secured over £2.5m to deliver climate initiatives and has secured over £20m to develop Rossendale’s towns, including Haslingden and Waterfoot.

The Council is encouraging residents to provide their feedback via an online survey which can be completed here https://bit.ly/RBCResidentsSurvey2024. The survey will close on Thursday 31st October 2024.