Rossendale Borough Council launches its annual resident survey
The annual consultation provides an opportunity for the community to share their thoughts on the Council’s services, priorities and overall vision.
The survey will be live throughout October 2024, aiming to collect insights on the services provided by the Council. It will cover various areas from waste and recycling collections to the development of Rossendale’s town centres. Information collected from the survey will help the Council assess its current performance and support the development of the Council’s vision and Valley Plan for the next four years.
Leader of the Council Alyson Barnes highlights the significance of this year’s survey: “Your input is essential in helping us improve our services and shaping the future of our borough. The Valley Plan will be our blueprint for the next four years and we want it to be informed by the real experiences and opinions from our residents. We encourage everyone to take a moment to provide their invaluable insights.”
Following feedback provided from the 2023 survey, the Council has upgraded its website to become more user friendly, has secured over £2.5m to deliver climate initiatives and has secured over £20m to develop Rossendale’s towns, including Haslingden and Waterfoot.
The Council is encouraging residents to provide their feedback via an online survey which can be completed here https://bit.ly/RBCResidentsSurvey2024. The survey will close on Thursday 31st October 2024.
