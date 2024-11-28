Rosemere project is music to patients’ ears

A project aimed at making patients’ experience of radiotherapy treatment better, which was first funded by Rosemere Cancer Foundation two years ago, has proved so successful that the charity has now agreed to secure its future for the next five years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Therapeutic radiographers Olivia Ashby and Ed Green are receiving £3,769.80 to renew Rosemere Cancer Centre’s Radiotherapy Department’s Spotify Premium subscription until the end of the decade. The sum also gives them enough funds to buy eight new Bluetooth speakers and five Galaxy tablets.

The subscription and kit means that every patient undergoing radiotherapy can have their own individual playlist created, which they can listen to during their treatment session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ed said: “Since having implemented this project, it has had a positive impact on many patients during treatment and a lot of positive feedback.

Ed (left) with apprentice therapeutic radiographer Terry Laing and therapeutic radiographer Beth Tate in one of the cancer centre’s radiotherapy treatment rooms. Terry has a tablet on which Spotify has been downloaded and Beth a speaker ready for the next patient to listen to a playlist of their own choosing

“It’s not just music our patients like to listen to using Spotify. We have a diverse patient background and many appreciate being able to play non musical aids such as the Quran or guided meditations. Our aim is to improve patient experience by any means possible and as this project has been so successful, we want to ensure its future.”

Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, which had given the Radiotherapy Department £2,105.91 in 2022 to launch the initiative, said: “We are delighted to be able to guarantee the playlist project’s future.

“There’s lots of evidence to show that music, meditations or podcasts selected by patients themselves can help them relax during treatment, even to the point of potentially reducing the number of medications prescribed in order to manage patient treatment anxiety. The subscription and speakers also enables music to be played in the waiting area to help create an environment that is peaceful and soothing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cancer centre’s Radiotherapy Department currently delivers approximately 800 radiotherapy sessions per week, a figure expected to increase as backlogs still linked to the Covid pandemic are worked through.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk