Rosemere Cancer Foundation funds device to detect debilitating cancer treatment side-effect

A breath test device that detects what can be an utterly debilitating but treatable condition has been bought by Rosemere Cancer Foundation so that former cancer patients, whose treatment may have put them more at risk, can be checked for the disorder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity has spent £4,319.28 on a hydrogen breath test monitor, mouthpieces and calibration kit, which are used to diagnosis Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth, best known by its initials as SIBO.

SIBO’s symptoms can include tummy pain, nausea, bloating, an uncomfortable feeling of fullness after eating, indigestion, loss of appetite, diarrhea, constipation, unintentional weight loss and even malnutrition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initial treatment is by antibiotics to target the bacterial overgrowth, which is more likely to occur in those who have undergone pelvic area radiotherapy to treat bowel, bladder, prostate and gynaecological cancers among others.

Funded by Rosemere Cancer Foundation, the new hydrogen breath test monitor for the diagnosis of SIBO

The new device is for Rosemere Cancer Centre’s Late Effects Pelvic Radiation Disease (PRD) Clinic, which opened in 2021 with £283,521 from Rosemere Cancer Foundation to cover its set-up and first three years of running costs. The clinic treats former cancer patients from across Lancashire and South Cumbria left with side-effects from radiotherapy treatment.

Having proven its value, the clinic is now funded by Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust as part of its cancer services but remains radiotherapy-led with advanced clinical practitioner Rachel Rigby in charge.

Rachel, who contacted Rosemere Cancer Foundation to request the funds for the breath test machine, explained: “Pelvic radiotherapy can result in a change to the normal function of the bowel, resulting in the overgrowth of harmful bacteria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only can this cause some pretty miserable symptoms, the part of the small bowel that is affected is also responsible for the absorption of nutrients so it’s important to test former cancer patients with symptoms that suggest SIBO so the condition can either be discounted or treated to prevent further complications, especially those associated with malnutrition.”

PRD Clinic lead Rachel Rigby with the new breath test monitor

Dan Hill, chief officer of Rosemere Cancer Foundation and head of charities for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We were very pleased to receive Rachel’s request for funding for the breath test device as it represents an expansion of the PRD Clinic’s services.

“We were incredibly proud last year when our PRD clinic became part of cancer services at Rosemere Cancer Centre and to know that the clinic is continuing to grow is genuinely heart-warming.”

Dan continued: “Rachel and the clinic team have worked tirelessly to raise awareness of and provide treatment for PRD, a multi-faceted condition of which SIBO is a recognised part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“PRD causes much suffering but is often hidden by patients themselves, who are just grateful to have been cured of their cancer. The clinic is pioneering and by raising awareness of SIBO as part of PRD, I’m sure the result will be further referrals.”

Anyone who has undergone pelvic radiotherapy, which they believe may have led them to suffer SIBO or who are experiencing other issues such as rectal bleeding, bladder and faecal urgency and incontinence or sexual dysfunction can ask their consultant or clinical nurse specialist for a referral to the clinic. The clinic’s team is also working to set up a GP referral pathway.

SIBO can also be more common in people with diagnosed bowel conditions such as Crohn’s disease and diverticulosis, diabetes or internal scarring caused by abdominal surgery.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk