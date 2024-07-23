ROCCIA’s 2024 Trade Event packs a punch with the help of boxing legend Tony Bellew

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

ROCCIA’s annual Trade Event, which took place this month, was a knockout success, with the high-end tile specialist welcoming a record number of tradespeople from across the UK to its annual supplier showcase.

The event, held at ROCCIA’s Preston showroom, provides anyone working in the kitchens, bathrooms and home building or renovating industry with the opportunity to speak first-hand with trade experts from ROCCIA and its key suppliers including Kelmore, RUBI, PCS, Genesis, CT1, Dural, Tile Rite, BAL, Schluter Systems, First Trace and BAL/Ardex.

But there was another special guest that visitors to the show were keen to meet, former WBC World Champion (and I’m A Celebrity star) Tony Bellew. Tony has become a familiar face in the ROCCIA showroom, as a valued client, and was on hand to oversee the ROCCIA ‘punch machine challenge’ which saw individuals battle it out to demonstrate the strength of their punch.

Attendees also got to find out more about the latest adhesives and tiling tools with live demonstrations throughout the day.

ROCCIA's Trade Event 2024

The event also raised more than £1,140 for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation a local charity which supports world-class cancer treatment throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria, funding cutting edge equipment and supporting innovative ways to take the fear out of cancer for patients and their families.

Anyone who donated £20 to the charity received a ROCCIA Gift Bucket full of goodies worth more than £55 and were entered into a prize raffle.

Commenting on this year’s event, Jonathon Stopforth, Trade Account Manager at ROCCIA, said:

“We’re committed to supporting our trade account members year-round with the best service, exclusive products, offers and expert advice, but it’s fantastic when trade customers as well as suppliers get together for our annual ROCCIA Trade Event to enjoy networking, learning and freebies. We were delighted to welcome back familiar faces to the event as well as meet some of our newest trade members.

Gaz Fenton, pictured with Tony Bellew, rose to the challenge with the strongest punch

“The day was a great opportunity to celebrate our ever-growing trade community and for industry experts to showcase what’s new; sharing best-practice advice and tips on everything tiles, kitchen and bathroom fitting. Our ROCCIA trade team were on hand throughout the day to explain more about ways to save time and money when fitting tiles within client’s homes and commercial properties.

“There was a real buzz around the business, and we were glad to welcome more visitors than ever before as the event goes from strength to strength.

“Congratulations to all of the winners on the day – especially Gaz Fenton who got to take home the Tony Bellew signed gloves. And thank you to Tony for helping us to make it a great and fun event. His unique blend of sportsmanship and motivational insights left us in awe of what he’s achieved.”