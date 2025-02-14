Roby Mill physiotherapist completes twenty-four-hour training ground swim challenge in support of BHF Heart Month CPR campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A football club physiotherapist from Roby Mill, whose dad underwent an emergency heart procedure has completed a 24-hour swimathon at his Championship club’s training facilities to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation and highlight the charity’s CPR campaign.

Sam Callaghan, 24, who has been at Leeds United for the past 18 months was at work when his dad began to feel unwell in the garden of the family home in Roby Mill.

Tony, 64, had been mowing the lawn when he started to feel severe tightening pains in his chest on December 5, 2021.

He sat down and had a cup of tea, but when the pain became worse, his wife, Bev, 60, dialled 999 for an ambulance and his daughter, Maisie, 21, ran approximately half a mile to a local restaurant to retrieve a defibrillator for use in case Tony suffered a cardiac arrest.

Sam Callaghan with dad Tony after completing his 24 hour swim challenge at Leeds United training facilities

Paramedics arrived within approximately 30 minutes and immediately gave Tony an electrocardiogram (ECG) which indicated he was having a heart attack.

Tony was taken to Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital in Broadgreen and underwent a procedure to insert three stents. He was discharged after three days in the Coronary Care Unit.

Sam, a former student at Winstanley College, Wigan, said: “It was a difficult time for our family. We are just so grateful for the care that my dad received from everyone involved. The intervention from Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital was lifesaving and something that our family can never truly repay.”

“I want to raise as much money as possible for the British Heart Foundation to help fund ongoing research that can help others and to say thank you for the expertise and care that my dad received.”

“I also want to encourage as many people as possible to get behind the BHF campaign to learn CPR via the BHF RevivR training. My dad didn’t need it, but he so easily could have done – and it is so important people know how to perform this lifesaving skill.”

Sam swam one kilometre every hour, on the hour, for 24 hours at Leeds United Training Ground at Thorp Arch near Wetherby.

Sponsor Sam Here: Sam Callaghan Is Fundraising For The British Heart Foundation.

Sam said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the swim; it was both a physically and mentally fatiguing task. Each kilometre ranged between 19 minutes and 27 minutes, so I had a decent break to recover per hour between kilometres. The challenge of staying awake and energised for the full 24 hours wasn’t as difficult as I expected, so I feel lucky for that, although largely due to the support I received throughout.

My dad was there to cheer me on and quite a few of the players and the staff came in to encourage me throughout the 24 hours which gave me a real lift. I felt on a real high afterwards and am just pleased to have raised more than £4,500 for the BHF. It would be fantastic if I could get to £5000.”

Both my parents were there to offer their support alongside a fair few of the backroom staff and players. I was massively appreciative of the support I received, and it made a difference in my motivation and drive to complete the swim. I was on a real high afterwards and pleased to have raised close to £5000 for the British Heart Foundation.”

Sam added: “I did the challenge in February because it’s BHF Heart Month and I want to draw attention to the campaign to encourage people to learn CPR through the RevivR app.” (Learn CPR in 15 minutes | RevivR | BHF - BHF.)

“My dad, thankfully, didn’t require CPR, but if he had then it is so important that someone near him would have been able to perform it. I have massive respect for my sister who ran to get a defibrillator and take comfort in knowing that my dad was accompanied by my mum throughout this experience.”

“Everyone should learn CPR. A heart attack can lead to a sudden cardiac arrest, but often cardiac arrests can happen out of the blue to anybody. You will never know when you might need to use CPR and potentially save a life.”

“As a Physiotherapist in professional sport, I am also trained in CPR and it is one of the most important skills an individual can possess, especially as a sudden cardiac arrest can happen to any individual, in any place, at any time.”

There are more than 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests in the UK each year, but sadly less than one in ten people survive. Early CPR and defibrillation can more than double the chances of survival.

The BHF’s free online tool RevivR teaches lifesaving CPR skills in 15 minutes, using just a mobile phone or tablet and a cushion. Since RevivR launched in 2022, 250,000 people have learned CPR and how to use a defibrillator through the tool.

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, Chief Executive at British Heart Foundation (BHF), said: “Out-of-hospital cardiac arrests can strike anyone. But thanks to CPR, some people can be given an incredible second chance of life.

“With eight out of 10 cardiac arrests happening in the home, we all need to be ready to give CPR to a loved one.

“Through RevivR, we’ve made it easier than ever to learn CPR this Heart Month. It only takes 15 minutes to learn and could be the greatest gift you give to someone you love."

To learn CPR this Heart Month, visit bhf.org.uk/heartmonth​