Ripple effect of digital transformation creates rural manufacturing powerhouse

A ripple effect of digital transformation is sweeping through a rural industrial estate where five manufacturers are modernising operations with support from Made Smarter.

The government-funded programme, which helps SMEs in the North West adopt technologies and embrace digital leadership skills, has found particular success in Whitestake, west Lancashire.

It began with Surefit Fitted Furniture, a bespoke cabinetmaker, and quickly spread through word of mouth and workshop chats to four other forward-thinking companies: C&E Aluminium Systems, MJH Joinery, Reverse Engineering, and Rustic Tubs.

Each business has developed a bespoke digital roadmap, resulting in a collective investment of £181,000 in technology projects, supported by Made Smarter grants, and one future leader enrolled on the Leading Digital Transformation (LDT) programme.

C&E Aluminium Systems - LtoR - Lee Ellis and Mike Cripps

Together, these companies are forecasting growth, creating new jobs, and building a strong local network by actively encouraging other manufacturers on the estate to begin or accelerate their digital journey.

Sarah Woodhams, Made Smarter’s Technology Adoption Specialist who has supported all five businesses, described the transformation as both organic and inspiring.

“What’s happening on this estate is fantastic,” she said. “Despite being doors apart, many of the businesses hadn’t interacted before Made Smarter brought them together. From one spark of inspiration, we’ve seen a ripple effect of innovation and collaboration. The result is the emergence of a rural manufacturing powerhouse. It shows what’s possible when SME support is delivered where it’s needed most and peer-led.”

The story began in 2023 when Surefit, a bespoke cabinetmaker came across Made Smarter on social media and saw the opportunity to invest in digital with a CNC machine and design software.

Steve Hill, Surefit

The result has been a 25% increase in turnover, six hours saved per week in production time, a 15% reduction in waste through nesting software, and improved scheduling and lead times. Surefit is also forecast to create three jobs over the next two years.

Owner Steve Hill said: “Before, everything was manual and very time consuming. It was an absolute nightmare. Now, it’s like having an extra man and it’s producing a better product.”

So happy with the outcomes, Steve started to spread the word of Made Smarter.

“The lunchtime butty van became our water cooler,” he said. “That’s where I told the lads at C&E about my experience. It went from there.

Mark Haworth, MJH Joinery

“Made Smarter gave me the push to modernise. It was a leap of faith, but seeing my neighbours get involved too has made the journey feel collaborative. We’re not just upgrading our businesses, we’re creating a community.”

C&E Aluminium Systems, fabricators of aluminium windows and doors, was next to join. Through Made Smarter, they developed a digital roadmap and invested in a CNC machine.

As a result the business, run by Lee Ellis and Mike Cripps, has increased productivity by 20%, reduced fabrication time by 10 hours per week, and boosted profits by 25%. Additionally, the project created a new job.

Lee said: “The support helped us realise what a digital transformation journey could look like. It’s not just one machine, it’s data, connectivity, and continuous improvement.”

LtoR Mark Haworth (MJH Joinery), Paul Bimpson (Reverse Engineering), Andy Walsh (Rustic Tubs), Sarah Woodhams (Made Smarter), Steve Hill (Surefit), Lee Ellis and Mike Cripps (C&E Aluminium Systems)

Spurred on by these results, Reverse Engineering, a precision machining and fabrication specialist, and MJH Joinery joined next.

Reverse Engineering is now investing in a CNC fibre laser cutting machine to bring subcontracted processes in-house, a move that will improve efficiency, create a new subsidiary, and add five jobs.

Owner Paul Bimpson is also preparing for the future, enrolling a team member onto Made Smarter’s LDT programme to support his succession plans. The three month programme, co-delivered by the University of Salford and Manchester Metropolitan University, focuses on equipping SME manufacturers with the strategies and skills to adopt cutting-edge digital technologies.

“The support from Made Smarter has been instrumental,” Paul said. “Enrolling in the LDT programme is helping us build internal champions and long-term strategic capability.”

MJH Joinery, run by Mark Haworth, is taking a more cautious but committed approach.

“Give me a hammer and chisel and I’m happy,” he said, “but put me in front of a computer and it’s a different story. The Made Smarter workshop was enlightening. Having a digital roadmap and someone like Sarah to guide me has been vitally important.”

The most recent addition is Rustic Tubs, a unique business crafting handmade wooden hot tubs and plunge pools. Founder Andy Walsh is now exploring 3D printing to streamline the design of over-engineered pool filters.

“Seeing my neighbours thrive gave me the confidence to take the plunge with Made Smarter,” he said. “There’s probably more people around here who could benefit, it’s just about spreading the word.”

Made Smarter North West offers SME manufacturers access to funded support including digital transformation workshops to create a digital roadmap, impartial and expert technology advice, and leadership and skills training.