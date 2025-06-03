Ribble Valley MP Maya Ellis welcomes new funding for hospital and school repairs

Patients and pupils in Ribble Valley are set to benefit from hospital and ambulance site upgrades, as well as school repairs, as part of £1.2 billion in government funding for urgent public infrastructure improvements.

Royal Preston Hospital will receive a share of £3.1 million for roof works and a share of £4.7 million for improvements to water, energy and electrical systems, fire safety works, and a replacement nurse call system.

North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at Broughton will benefit from a share of £2 million for improvements to heating systems and the external and internal building fabric and fixtures, as well as fire safety works.

Lostock Hall Academy in Preston will receive funding to replace single-glazed curtain walling in its school hall and gymnasium.

Maya Ellis, MP for Ribble Valley

Maya Ellis, MP for Ribble Valley, described the funding as another step in the Government’s mission to fix the dire state of public service infrastructure.

Mrs Ellis said: “This is very welcome news for Royal Preston Hospital and Broughton EOC, as this Government continues to deliver on our promise to residents in Ribble Valley that we will turn the NHS around.

“I am delighted that Lostock Hall Academy will benefit from our mission to invest in schools and put our children first."

Across the country, over 400 hospitals, mental health units, and ambulance sites will share £750 million to tackle long-term problems such as leaky pipes, poor ventilation, and electrical issues—helping to prevent thousands of cancelled operations and appointments.

Meanwhile, children at 656 schools and sixth forms will benefit from a share of £470 million for projects like fixing crumbling roofs and removing dangerous asbestos - restoring pride in our classrooms and undoing years of serious neglect.

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, said: “A decade and a half of underinvestment left hospitals crumbling, with burst pipes flooding emergency departments, faulty electrical systems shutting down operating theatres, and mothers giving birth in outdated facilities that lack basic dignity.

“We are on a mission to rebuild our NHS through investment and modernisation.

“Patients and staff deserve to be in buildings that are safe, comfortable and fit for purpose. Through our Plan for Change, we will make our NHS fit for the future.”

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said: “The defining image of the school estate under the previous government was children sitting under steel props to stop crumbling concrete falling on their heads. It simply isn’t good enough.

“Parents expect their children to learn in a safe, warm environment. It’s what children deserve, and it is what we are delivering.

“This investment is about more than just buildings - it’s about showing children that their education matters, their futures matter, and this government is determined to give them the best possible start in life.”