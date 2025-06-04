Retired midwife and former police officer among army of volunteers that support Preston community

A church and charity is celebrating the Preston community spirit thanks to the support it receives throughout the year from an army of volunteers.

The Salvation Army in Preston, located on Harrington Street, has 60 volunteers providing support and has seen an increase in the need for helpers as times remain tough, because with increased food prices and high household bills, more people from the community are being pushed into poverty and need help.

A retired midwife and a former police officer are among the people that give their time to the church and charity each week across various departments including charity shop, kitchen and food bank.

Claire Bowerman, community centre manager at The Salvation Army in Preston said: “Volunteers form a very special part of our church and our programme and we’re so thankful to all of them. Volunteering isn’t just about helping out - it is about being an active and integral part of an organisation.

Claire Bowerman with two volunteers that support in Salvation Army Preston's food bank

"Our volunteers bring ideas that inspire and challenge us to be better, making a real difference to everyone and the support they provide us with is fantastic and we simply couldn’t continue to do our work within the community without them.”

Each week volunteers provide over 200 hours of free support to The Salvation Army in Preston including retired police officer Les who offers his time two mornings a week, maintaining the garden and grounds and supporting in the foodbank and will have been volunteering at the church and community centre for 20 years this November.

Les said: “I take pride in helping the local community and I feel honoured that The Salvation Army has given me the chance to do so in a volunteering aspect.

“Being a volunteer can be hard work, but it is also very rewarding and knowing that the centre wouldn’t be able to run and support the local community without volunteers giving up their time, makes you realise just how important they are.”

The Salvation Army in Preston runs a range of activities each week including a Sunday service, a computer club, food bank which works off a referral basis and two charity shops, Plungington Road in Preston and Pall Mall in Chorley.

For more information on The Salvation Army in Preston please visit www.salvationarmy.org.uk/preston or contact 01772 555 425.