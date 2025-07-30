Residential Parks Honoured with 2025 Global Recognition Award for Transformative Contributions to Later-Life Living

Residential Parks has been awarded the prestigious 2025 Global Recognition Award, marking a significant achievement for the company and the residential and holiday parks sector at large. The award, based on rigorous evaluation through the Rasch model, was granted in acknowledgment of Residential Parks’ exceptional performance in service excellence, innovation, and artistic accomplishment, with perfect scores in every assessed category.

The company, led by Michael and Alex Ward, has emerged as a global leader in redefining later-life living. Their work addresses critical societal challenges such as social isolation among older adults and the demand for disability-friendly housing—delivering not just accommodation, but vibrant, inclusive communities.

Setting New Standards in Service Excellence

Residential Parks is recognised for revolutionising service in the residential park sector. By combining community-focused planning with evidence-based wellbeing programs, the company has created supportive environments where elderly residents enjoy both independence and connection.

Comfortable and luxury living on Acresfield Park

Each development features purpose-built community spaces, including an on-site health club that act as social hub—offering residents opportunities for physical activity, social engagement, and improved mental wellbeing. This holistic service model goes far beyond traditional property management, showing measurable improvements in resident satisfaction and community participation.

Innovation Driving Industry-Wide Transformation

The award also highlights Residential Parks’ outstanding technological innovation and commitment to accessibility. The company’s developments incorporate advanced, disability-friendly design elements that blend seamlessly with luxury aesthetics—setting new industry benchmarks for inclusive housing.

With a strong intellectual property portfolio and consistently high adoption rates among residents, the company has proven that accessibility, sustainability, and profitability can go hand-in-hand. These innovations have not only enhanced the lives of residents but have influenced the direction of the broader residential development industry.

Acresfield Park

Designing for Culture, Comfort, and Community

Artistic achievement is another standout area for Residential Parks. Through visionary architecture and thoughtful design, each community reflects a balance of cultural sensitivity, modern living, and aesthetic excellence. The environments created by Residential Parks aren’t just homes—they are spaces that foster connection, dignity, and joy.

The company’s approach has had a cross-cultural impact, influencing residential design trends and reinforcing the importance of beauty and cultural resonance in housing for older adults.

A Model for the Future of Residential Living

Alex and Michael Ward

Receiving the 2025 Global Recognition Award cements Residential Parks’ status as a trailblazer in later-life living. The award validates the company’s commitment to combining world-class service, technological innovation, and artistic integrity—while also addressing pressing societal issues such as aging populations and inclusive housing needs.

"At Residential Parks, we believe later-life living should be about thriving, not just residing," said founder Michael Ward. "This recognition affirms our mission to create communities where people experience a genuine sense of belonging, support, and joy."

As the industry looks ahead, Residential Parks continues to lead by example, proving that business success and social responsibility can—and should—go hand in hand.

Contact Information:

Global Recognition Award

Residential Parks Team

📞 01995 604975 – Extension 2

🌐 www.residentialparks.com