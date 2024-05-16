Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As bank holiday weekend approaches this May, many Britons are planning staycation getaways, hoping for sunny days ahead. In light of this, Oak Tree Mobility shared research into the accessibility of the UK’s heritage sites, revealing the top spots for everyone to enjoy, regardless of mobility challenges.

Research reveals Lancaster Castle as the third most accessible heritage site in the UK

Lancaster Castle is the third on the list of the most accessible heritage sites, while Buckingham Palace was noted as one of the least accessible. The study tallied mentions of accessibility keywords like “accessible”, “wheelchair”, “busy” and “accessible toilets”, alongside the availability of disability-aware staff and online information.

Lancaster Castle

In 2023, English heritage sites saw a significant rise in family visits, with over 550,000 families visiting, highlighting a 54% increase over the last decade. While it is encouraging to see the public engaged with heritage sites, many are still dissuaded from attending due to a lack of accessibility.

Online searches for accessibility have increased by 88.7% in the last 5 years, demonstrating a growing global interest in creating a better, more accessible world.

Top Accessible Heritage Sites in the UK

To define our Accessibility Heritage Sites Table, we reviewed data and reviews from TripAdvisor and Euan’s Guide to create a metric system to rank 43 Heritage Sites from best to worst.

The ranking of tourist attractions based on accessibility scores highlights Lancaster Castle as the third most accessible site with a score of 1149, showcasing a strong emphasis on inclusivity for visitors with mobility challenges. The list predominantly features cathedrals and historic buildings such as Mount Stuart, and Lancaster Castle, and several notable cathedrals including Ely, Wells, and Durham, indicating a sector-wide commitment to improving access.

Rank Attraction Accessibility Score 1 Lincoln Castle 1250 2 Mount Stuart 1156 3 Lancaster Castle 1149 4 Ely Cathedral 1145 5 Wells Cathedral 1141 6 Lincoln Cathedral 1140 7 Hatfield House 1126 8 Hardwick Hall 1120 9 Chester Cathedral 1114 10 Durham Cathedral 1113

Least Accessible Heritage Sites in the UK

Buckingham Palace, with the lowest score of 336, is at the top of the list, indicating significant challenges in accessibility compared to other sites. The list progresses with other landmarks such as Warwick Castle and Westminster Abbey, scoring 489 and 668 respectively, showcasing a range of accessibility issues across various famous sites.

Rank Attraction Accessibility Score 1 Buckingham Palace 336 2 Warwick Castle 489 3 Westminster Abbey 668 4 Tower of London 784 5 Chatsworth 785 6 Bath Abbey 886 7 Blenheim Palace 919 8 Lyme Park 927 9 Highclere Castle 935 10 Osborne House 948

While everyone should be able to enjoy the UK's rich heritage and history, many heritage sites may not be as accessible as you'd hope. There are 16 million people in the UK living with a disability (that’s 1 in 4), and it’s important that everyone has an equal opportunity to access educational resources. However, balancing accessibility with historical preservation is a complex task. These sites were often built long before the concept of accessibility was introduced. Features like narrow doorways, steep staircases, and uneven floors are difficult for those with wheelchairs or mobility aids to navigate and often feature in these period properties.

Methodology:

Reviews mentioning specific accessibility-related keywords were gathered from platform like TripAdvisor

Mentions of keywords such as "accessible," "wheelchair," "busy," "accessible toilets," and "Blue Badge parking" were counted for each attraction.