Refurbished swimming pool reopens at Park Hall Hotel and Spa following major investment

Park Hall Hotel and Spa, situated near Chorley in the heart of Lancashire, is celebrating the reopening of its fully refurbished swimming pool.

The relaunch marks a significant milestone in the hotel’s revitalisation under its new ownership, following extensive investments aimed at enhancing guest experiences.

The historic property, nestled in picturesque countryside, was acquired by new owners in early 2022. Since then, they have committed to a substantial refurbishment programme across the hotel and spa facilities. The reopening of the swimming pool is one of several improvements, with further upgrades planned to restore the hotel’s reputation as one of Lancashire’s premier leisure destinations.

The refurbished swimming pool now boasts modern finishes, updated amenities, and a relaxing environment ideal for both casual swimmers and those looking to unwind. The improvements are designed to cater to members, guests, and day visitors alike, reflecting the owners’ commitment to accessibility and inclusivity.

The pool ready for visitors

“We’re thrilled to unveil the new swimming pool,” said a spokesperson for Park Hall Hotel and Spa. “Our goal has been to create a space where everyone feels welcome, whether you’re here for a day visit, a spa retreat, or as a valued member. This is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Park Hall.”

The pool is open to both members and non-members. Visitors can purchase a day pass for just £15, granting access to the pool and other leisure facilities. Membership options are also available, with members enjoying unlimited access to the pool as part of their package, alongside additional perks such as gym use and discounts on spa treatments.

In addition to the pool refurbishment, the new owners have invested heavily in upgrading guest rooms, the hotel’s dining options, and conference facilities, ensuring Park Hall caters to a wide range of guests, from families and couples to corporate clients.

Set in beautifully landscaped grounds, Park Hall Hotel and Spa combines modern amenities with historic charm. With its latest enhancements, the hotel aims to position itself as a top choice for leisure, wellness, and special occasions.

The refurbished pool at Park Hall Hotel and Spa

Guests and visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the refreshed facilities and experience the new era of hospitality at Park Hall Hotel and Spa. For more information or to book a visit, contact the hotel by calling 01257 754000 or visit their website www.parkhallhotel.com