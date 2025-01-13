Redrow committed to helping home sellers in Chorley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

REDROW’S new development of 65 homes in Chorley is already proving to be a popular location amongst buyers moving up the ladder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located off Doctors Lane in Eccleston, Woodland Chase will eventually consist of 65 homes from the homebuilder’s sought after Heritage Collection across 7.5-acres.

Over half of those who have enquired about the properties at Woodland Chase have a home to sell, with Redrow committing to supporting second steppers to make a hassle-free move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Jackson, regional sales director at Redrow said: “Our Help to Sell incentive is available for customers with an existing property to sell. It makes the process of selling an existing property simple, as Redrow will work with our agency partners to manage much of the process on our customers behalf.

A representative image of The Shaftesbury kitchen

“We’ll agree a valuation and marketing plan for an existing property. Working with agents to achieve a quick sale, it’s all designed to make things easy and convenient.

“One of the biggest costs when selling a house is generally the estate agent's fee. This may be a percentage of the selling price or a fixed fee. However, for customer’s using Help to Sell, we will contribute significantly towards these fees.”

The first release of homes includes four-bedroom properties The Shaftesbury, The Oxford, The Marlow and The Overton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four-bedroom Shaftesbury features a kitchen, dining and living area extending along one side of the property, with a separate lounge on the other. A separate cloakroom and utility complete the accommodation downstairs. Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, the main with en-suite, and a family bathroom. Prices currently start from £485,000.

Woodland Chase will offer residents the ‘best of both worlds’ with local amenities in the village of Eccleston and nearby towns of Chorley and Leyland as well as access to local green spaces and the surrounding countryside on the doorstep.

The development’s existing habitats will be enhanced including a pond, while trees and hedgerows will be retained where possible, including the large oak tree at the site entrance.

Steve added: “We have already received a lot of local interest at Woodland Chase and have launched a small number of homes off-plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries can be made at our nearby Worden Gardens development in Leyland, where potential purchasers can meet with the sales team and view plans and virtual tours of the Woodland Chase development and individual properties.”

Show homes and a customer experience suite will open at Woodland Chase in the spring.

For further information on Woodland Chase visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/woodland-chase-112830 or call the team on 01257 581698.