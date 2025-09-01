Record numbers flock to Great Harwood for biggest ever 'Big Transport Weekend'

The ‘Town and District Transport Trust’s Big Transport Weekend proved to be a runaway success in Great Harwood, attracting more than 2,000 visitors to the Showground over the weekend.

This year’s event was the biggest and best yet, with activities and attractions for all the family, including food and drink stalls, a bustling fairground, and an impressive display of more than 150 vehicles. From classic cars and vintage tractors to mighty trucks and buses, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

Local businesses also threw their support behind the event, with Fagan & Whalley, Moving People, Cranberry Coaches and Seaways all exhibiting vehicles and helping to make the weekend a memorable one. The event also welcomed vehicle enthusiasts from across the country, further cementing Great Harwood as a must-visit destination for transport lovers.

As part of the celebrations, visitors were able to take part in nostalgic bus rides, with the Trust operating shuttle services to and from Accrington, Whalley, Clitheroe, Blackburn, Clayton-le-Moors and Rishton.

There was a fantastic range of vehicles on display for visitors to look at

The Trust also used the event to showcase its much-loved gold double-decker bus, which is currently undergoing renovations. The vehicle was on display across the weekend, giving visitors a chance to see it up close and learn more about its history. The Trust is aiming to raise £3,000 to complete the restoration work, ensuring the bus can return to the road as a proud part of the collection.

Ian Amarnani of the Town and District Transport Trust said: “We are absolutely delighted with the success of this year’s Big Transport Weekend. With more than 2,000 visitors, it was without doubt our biggest and best event yet. The support from local businesses, the enthusiasm of exhibitors, and the incredible turnout from the public made it a truly special occasion.

“We’re proud to bring such a unique event to Great Harwood and are already looking forward to making next year even bigger.”

You can learn more about Town & District Transport Trust on their website: https://www.tdtt.co.uk/