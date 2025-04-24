Ready to Ramble with Rainbow Hub and Steve Royle
This fantastic day supported by Fletchers Solicitors, will take place on Saturday, 10th May 2025, starting and finishing at Bishop Rawstorne High School, Croston.
The 5 mile walk (or run!) starting at 10am with registration from 8.45 am. Everyone will be given a Rainbow Hub t shirt so it will be a colourful day but fancy dress is still welcome.
And it's a family day out so there will be entertainment and a raffle whilst the participants register and warm up with qualified instructor, Joanne Berends-Sheriff, whose son Ronnie attends Rainbow Hub. Music and entertainment from Connected Voices whilst the children will enjoy meeting Spiderman and have their faces painted in an array of colours and pictures.
Refreshments including burgers, ice cream, hot and cold drinks will be available and there is plenty of organised parking and assistance along the route.
The entry fee for the Ramble is £15 for adults (16 and over) and £5 for children, free for those in wheelchairs and pushchairs. Dogs welcome. Entry on the day is £20 per adult and £10 per child'
Entrants will receive a confirmation email containing event instructions, training information, fundraising tips
and a sponsor form.
Anyone who would like to book a place can do so online until Friday 9th May at 5 pm at
Or you can sign up on the day or contact the fundraising team on 01704 823276 or Email [email protected]