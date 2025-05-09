Ready, set, move: Brits looking for a quick sale this summer
The number of Brits searching for a ‘quick house sale’ has grown by nearly a quarter, according to Bovis Homes’s analysis of search data from SEMRush.
The property market looks set for a busy spring and summer with many homeowners looking for a speedy house sale. The number of people searching for ‘How quickly can you buy a house?’ has increased by 22% year-on-year as people set their sights on a summer move.
But how quickly can you really move home? According to Zac Worthington, Sales and Marketing Director at Vistry Merseyside and Cheshire West, if you’re looking for a new-build home in Lancashire, it could be far quicker than you think.
Zac said: “With demand for a quick purchase on the rise, we’ve got a handful of properties available at Sunnybower Meadow in Blackburn ready to move into before 30th June. It’s a common misconception that buying a new build is a long process. In reality, it can be much quicker than getting caught up in a lengthy chain when buying second-hand homes.
“For those with an existing property to sell, we offer a range of solutions to make a sale easier, quicker, and less stressful, including Smooth Move, our assisted sale package and Home Exchange.”
Those interested in the three-bedroom Beech at Sunnybower Meadow could be in before 30th June and receive a £5,000 financial boost to use in any way they want.*
*T&Cs apply, the financial boost is available on selected plots only.
