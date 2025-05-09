Ready, set, move: Brits looking for a quick sale this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Homebuyers could be in their new build home before 30th June with Bovis Homes in Blackburn

The number of Brits searching for a ‘quick house sale’ has grown by nearly a quarter, according to Bovis Homes’s analysis of search data from SEMRush.

The property market looks set for a busy spring and summer with many homeowners looking for a speedy house sale. The number of people searching for ‘How quickly can you buy a house?’ has increased by 22% year-on-year as people set their sights on a summer move.

But how quickly can you really move home? According to Zac Worthington, Sales and Marketing Director at Vistry Merseyside and Cheshire West, if you’re looking for a new-build home in Lancashire, it could be far quicker than you think.

Sunnybower Meadow

Zac said: “With demand for a quick purchase on the rise, we’ve got a handful of properties available at Sunnybower Meadow in Blackburn ready to move into before 30th June. It’s a common misconception that buying a new build is a long process. In reality, it can be much quicker than getting caught up in a lengthy chain when buying second-hand homes.

“For those with an existing property to sell, we offer a range of solutions to make a sale easier, quicker, and less stressful, including Smooth Move, our assisted sale package and Home Exchange.”

Those interested in the three-bedroom Beech at Sunnybower Meadow could be in before 30th June and receive a £5,000 financial boost to use in any way they want.*

*T&Cs apply, the financial boost is available on selected plots only.

To find out more visit: https://www.bovishomes.co.uk/developments/lancashire/sunnybower-meadow