Reading in the Ribble Valley – Whalley Manor donates £1,500 worth of books to Local Primary School

The Ribble Valley is renowned for its links to literature. Famous authors JRR Tolkien and Arthur Conan Doyle were schooled at Stonyhurst College where reports claim their studies resulted in the creation of The Lord of The Rings and Sherlock Holmes respectively. To mark World Book Day in this literary location, L&Q has donated £1,500 worth of books on behalf of its new housing development Whalley Manor, to local Whalley Primary School.

L&Q, in partnership with Lovell Homes, is currently delivering Whalley Manor in Whalley, a picturesque development in the Ribble Valley bringing 10 acres of open public space, a trim trail and natural ponds, alongside a wide range of design-led homes to the area. The partnership has invested heavily in the local area and facilities, including a new Puffin Crossing, offsite leisure facilities and support to the local primary and secondary schools.

This World Book Day on March 6th, Whalley Primary School received a donation of over 130 new books, as part of a monthly subscription with Clitheroe based book shop, Ebb and Flo. Whalley Manor’s donation consists of a ‘Year of Excellent Books’ – which sees brand new, wrapped books delivered to each of the 11 classes at the school throughout the year. From the Early Years Starfish class through to the Year 6 Chameleons cohort, children will receive a monthly donation to be unwrapped and read.

On the day, a handful of the Year 6 ‘Reading Buddies’ in fancy dress were selected to receive the first donation, whilst Emily Sharples, Sales consultant at L&Q and Caroline Bancs, Sales Executive at Lovell attended.

Claire Brenlund, Sales and Marketing Director comments “It’s really important to the team at L&Q that we not only invest in delivering quality new homes, but also to their locations. Our aim is to improve the lives of residents and the communities they live in. Through supporting Whalley Primary School and partnering with local Clitheroe bookshop, Ebb and Flo, we’re proud that we are able to give back to such a close knit and welcoming community. The opportunity for school children to read new books in invaluable, and this donation not only supports the current classes but also those to come.”

Richard Blackburn, Headteacher at Whalley Primary School comments “A huge thank you to L&Q and Lovell for the donation of a year's subscription of books for each class. Our children are so excited to receive these new books every month and it will really help to develop a further love for reading in school.”

Comprising 117 homes, ranging from two to five-bedroom Shared Ownership and Market Sale houses, Whalley Manor was awarded the title of ‘Best Development in the North’ in the recent First Time Buyer Readers’ Awards. The development takes inspiration from the array of Grade I and II listed buildings in nearby, with homes finished in either stone or traditional render, with pitched slate grey roofs, heritage brickwork and gable features. Designed with sustainability in mind, every house has electric charging points, allowing residents to power up their electric and hybrid cars conveniently at home.

Ideal for families, fantastic local nursery and schooling options include Whalley Meadows Forest School & Private Day Nursery, Whalley Church of England Primary School, and Oakhill School & Nursery. The nearby village offers independent cafes, restaurants, and quintessentially British pubs.

Prices for a three-bedroom house through Market Sale start from £299,950.

Visit https://lqhomes.com/whalleymanor/ for more information.