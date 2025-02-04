Rainbow Hub has some outstanding news to share!

The report from a recent Ofsted inspection of #RainbowHubSchool has rated us outstanding in all areas!

This is an incredible achievement for any school, especially an independent special needs school on its first-year inspection and words cannot express how immensely proud we are.

Our team have worked extremely hard to create a very special learning environment within our amazing building thanks to the £5million donation from the Wain Foundation for which we will be forever grateful.

Please take a moment out of your day to watch our video to see some of our facilities and a few of the recent activities our children have enjoyed doing in school.

Head Teacher Martyn Berry with pupils and staff at Rainbow Hub School

Another wonderful outcome of this inspection is that we are now able to offer a further 25 places to children with physical disabilities so please share this news to help us reach the children and families that need us!

In their report, Ofsted said: “At the Rainbow Hub school, every pupil is uniquely understood, valued and recognised for who they are. They flourish as a result of the expert support that they receive for their special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). The way in which pupils are nurtured to explore the world around them helps them to develop their own individuality. They love being part of the school. They are happy and enjoy the strong relationships that they have with staff.”

For more information, or if you are interested in arranging a visit to come and see us, please contact:

To see the full Ofsted report, please click here: https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/27/149881