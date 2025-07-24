Rainbow Hub celebrates children's achievements at Annual Awards 2025

All of the children who attend Rainbow Hub were praised for their achievements at a special morning of fun, laughter and awards, sponsored by Fletchers Solicitors, on Saturday 12th July at their Annual Awards 2025

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mawdesley based charity, which supports children with physical and neurological disabilities, held the event to celebrate the hard work throughout the year of the children and young adults who all deserve recognition and celebration. Everyone had lots of fun with entertainment from Steve Royle and Millie, fun balloons from CL Medilaw and a tombola run by Irwin Mitchell. Grateful thanks also to Jon Forshaw for bringing his tractor along and Miss Whippy for the yummy Ice creams

The three main award winners, sponsored by Frank Whittle Partnership, who received special congratulations, certificate and trophy were

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elijah, age 5, from Southport received the Trevor Hemmings CVO Award for Outstanding Achievement. Elijah showed great confidence and strength working hard to increase his stamina. The hard work paid off and he is now taking independent steps in his walker which he showed the audience by walking up to receive his award.

Elsie (2) receiving her award for Commitment and Determination

Elsie, age 2, from Preston won the Certificate for Commitment and Determination because, even on tough days, she shows us her potential and willingness to achieve.

Sorley, age 3 from Greater Manchester won the Chris Hardman Award for Commitment and Determination throughout a difficult year with his health issues and hospital stays. Sorley had the most amazing year with his progression finding his feet, learning to follow instructions and learning to dress himself.

Staff and parents also celebrated the graduation of nine children from the Rainbow Hub nursery who are starting school in September. The specialist nursery has helped them and their families with the huge transition to become school-ready and they will all be missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyndsay Fahey, CEO, Rainbow Hub, said, "it was lovely to get together with the families to celebrate the wonderful achievements of our children. They amaze us every day and we are so proud of them all and are honoured to be part of their wonderful journeys. Those who will be leaving the nursery will be missed but we look forward to hearing about their exciting adventures. It was a fantastic day and our grateful thanks go to Fletchers Solicitors, together with Steve Royle, CL Medilaw, Irwin Mitchell, Frank Whittle Partnership and everyone whose support made it all possible.”

More information about the work of Rainbow Hub can be found at www.rainbowhub.org or follow them on social media @rainbowhubnw