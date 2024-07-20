Rainbow Hub celebrates children's achievements at Annual Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The children who attend Rainbow Hub were praised for their achievements at a special morning of fun, laughter and awards, sponsored by Hugh James Solicitors, on Saturday 13th July at Bishops Rawstorne High School, Croston.

The charity, which supports children with physical and neurological disabilities, held the event to celebrate the hard work throughout the year of the children and young adults who all received a medal.

The five main award winners who received special congratulations, a certificate and trophy were:

Harper Walsh, age 7, from Fleetwood received the Chris Hardman Award for Courage and Dedication sponsored by Hugh James Solicitors. Harper overcame recent SDR surgery which is a huge procedure but she has returned to conductive education sessions and taken independent steps.

Effie Warren from Leyland receiving her award with Jo from Rainbow Hub and dad Dave Warren

Effie Warren, age 5, from Leyland received the Trevor Hemmings CVO Award for Outstanding Achievement. Effie was originally very anxious to put her feet down on the floor and would fight us with weight bearing. But she is learning to walk and becoming steady and confident.

Eisa Salman, age 7, from Rochdale, won the Neary Rail Commitment and Dedication Award. Over the past year Eisa has become a confident little boy and much more motivated and independent. Eisa was previously very passive but all of his continued efforts have enable him to be more empowered and more control over his own life.

The Frank Whittle Partnership award for the child who challenged Rainbow Hub team the most went to Sadie Mitchelle age 5 from Bolton. Sadie came to us unable to walk. Once she had learned this skill, she took some time to gain the confidence to do it independently. She has a cheeky character and challenged us for a whole year, even though we knew she could do it. Finally when she did walk it wa incredibly steady - so much so that she ran around kicking the ball in Sports Week!!

Freddie Hicks, age 7, from Padiham won the Mitie Communication Award for his tremendous progress in communicating. He is now using language to answer questions, make comments and requests.

Staff and parents also celebrated the graduation of nine children from the Rainbow Hub nursery who are starting school in September. The specialist nursery has helped them and their families with the huge transition to become school-ready.

Rainbow Hub school pupils, Albert Hamilton (5) and Ronnie Berends-Sheriff (6) received certificates for a fantastic start to school life and making Rainbow Hub school life better than the team ever hoped for.

Lyndsay Fahey, CEO, Rainbow Hub, said, "it was lovely to get together with the families to celebrate the wonderful achievements of our children. They amaze us every day and we are so proud of them all and are honoured to be part of their wonderful journeys. Those who will be leaving the nursery will be missed but we look forward to hearing about their exciting adventures. It was a fantastic day and our grateful thanks go to Hugh James Solicitors, together with CL Medilaw, Mitie, Frank Whittle Partnership and Neary Rail whose support made it all possible.”

More information about the work of Rainbow Hub can be found at www.rainbowhub.org

or follow them on social media @rainbowhubnw