Radiotherapy department open mornings guaranteed

Saturday open mornings, held monthly at Rosemere Cancer Centre to help ease anxiety among patients who are to undergo radiotherapy as part of their cancer treatment, have had their future guaranteed by Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Starting next month (Saturday, 8th February), the charity is funding 2025’s first five open mornings at a cost of £900 each, which covers four hours of staffing from 9 am to 1 pm.

The open mornings provide small groups of up to 10 patients at a time with the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the Radiotherapy Department when it is less busy.

Patients have a guided walking tour, which includes going inside a treatment room for an engineer-led demonstration of how a LINAC (linear accelerator), which is the machine used to deliver radiotherapy treatment, works. Each patient then has one-to-one time to question radiographers, engineers and Macmillan staff on any aspect of the treatment process as well as enjoy complementary refreshments provided by Rosemere Cancer Centre’s Coffee Shop volunteers.

Therapeutic radiographer Ed Green (left), who with colleagues apprentice therapeutic radiographer Terry Laing and therapeutic radiographer Beth Tate help ease patients’ treatment anxiety by being part of the open mornings team and by working with patients to put individualised music playlists, meditations and podcasts together for treatment sessions

Paul Attwood, radiotherapy practice educator, who applied to Rosemere Cancer Foundation for the funding, said: “Even though most of the population will know what radiotherapy is, most people are generally unaware of what happens during the planning and treatment process.

“This brings stress, anxiety and uncertainty for each patient and even though we try and tackle these stresses during standard working hours prior to treatment, there are real benefits for new patients to come and see the department and talk to us in a more relaxed environment.

“In total over the last couple of years, 15 radiotherapy open mornings have already taken place and the feedback from those who have attended has been so positive. Each group visit lasts about an hour so that one open morning can host four groups. By securing the funding from Rosemere Cancer Foundation for five further open mornings this year, we know we can benefit around another 200 patients about to begin their radiotherapy treatment journey.”

Dan Hill, chief officer of Rosemere Cancer Foundation and head of charities for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which manages Rosemere Cancer Centre, said: “Fear of the unknown is one of the most crippling of all fears.

“By hosting open mornings for small group tours by new patients, Rosemere Cancer Centre’s radiotherapy team is doing its best to explain away some of patients’ concerns and physically show them that what is ahead maybe isn’t quite as daunting and scary as they imagined it to be. We are therefore delighted to fund the upcoming open mornings as an above and beyond service that has significant benefit to patient well-being.”

All patients referred to Rosemere Cancer Centre for radiotherapy will be given the opportunity to book on to an open morning. Places can also be reserved by telephoning 01772 522931.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation has equipped all Rosemere Cancer Centre’s Radiotherapy Department treatment and scanner rooms with SGRT – Surface Guided Radiotherapy, a mapping system that makes standard radiotherapy treatment guideline tattoos a thing of the past for most and soon to be all patients.

It is also involved in funding projects to ensure all patients have their own take-home treatment gown for the duration of their radiotherapy and that during a treatment session, they can listen to their own personal choice of music playlist, podcast or meditation. In addition, the charity has funded the installation of nature-themed LED ceiling panels in treatment rooms and a quiet room for patients attending the department to use.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk