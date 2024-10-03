Racing Pigeon raises over £1,800 for Rainbow Hub
She, yes Lawrence is a female, flew all the way from Falaise in France to Derbyshire – a distance of 292 miles and battled heavy rain over the last 50 miles. The pigeon is owned by Kenny and Helen Burns from Lostock Hall, Preston who said, “we are very happy she has done the job we set her out to do. Rainbow Hub is a fantastic charity and we hope it helps the kids a little bit.”
Kenny and Helen have supported Rainbow Hub for many years. Their fund-raising started with Helen taking part in the annual Rainbow Ramble but, following a severe accident on a coast to coast charity bike ride and breaking numerous bones, Helen and Kenny decided to raise funds another way. Through numerous pigeon auctions and races they have raised over £64K which Kenny said was made possible by the generosity of the pigeon owners in the UK.
Two of their colleagues who help support Rainbow Hub are Gary and Rob Tomlison who gave Rainbow Hub three free entries into the Who Dares Wins race worth £450 where Rainbow Lawrence made it to the final.
Lyndsay Fahey, CEO, Rainbow Hub said, “Kenny and Helen are fantastic supporters and their time and efforts are very much appreciated. Over the years they have raised an amazing amount of money for us and they continue to do so. We cannot thank them, Gary and Rob Tomlinson and the pigeons, especially Rainbow Lawrence, enough. It means so much to us and the children and their families we support.”
More information about the work of Rainbow Hub can be found at www.rainbowhub.org
or follow them on social media @rainbowhubnw
