Racing Pigeon raises over £1,800 for Rainbow Hub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A racing pigeon has raised £1,850 for Rainbow Hub, the Mawdesley based charity which supports children and young people with neurological and physical disabilities. Rainbow Lawrence, who was named by the children at Rainbow Hub, won the prize in the “Who dares wins” final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She, yes Lawrence is a female, flew all the way from Falaise in France to Derbyshire – a distance of 292 miles and battled heavy rain over the last 50 miles. The pigeon is owned by Kenny and Helen Burns from Lostock Hall, Preston who said, “we are very happy she has done the job we set her out to do. Rainbow Hub is a fantastic charity and we hope it helps the kids a little bit.”

Kenny and Helen have supported Rainbow Hub for many years. Their fund-raising started with Helen taking part in the annual Rainbow Ramble but, following a severe accident on a coast to coast charity bike ride and breaking numerous bones, Helen and Kenny decided to raise funds another way. Through numerous pigeon auctions and races they have raised over £64K which Kenny said was made possible by the generosity of the pigeon owners in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two of their colleagues who help support Rainbow Hub are Gary and Rob Tomlison who gave Rainbow Hub three free entries into the Who Dares Wins race worth £450 where Rainbow Lawrence made it to the final.

Helen Burns (left) and Kenny Burns with Kat Nelson at Rainbow Hub

Lyndsay Fahey, CEO, Rainbow Hub said, “Kenny and Helen are fantastic supporters and their time and efforts are very much appreciated. Over the years they have raised an amazing amount of money for us and they continue to do so. We cannot thank them, Gary and Rob Tomlinson and the pigeons, especially Rainbow Lawrence, enough. It means so much to us and the children and their families we support.”

More information about the work of Rainbow Hub can be found at www.rainbowhub.org

or follow them on social media @rainbowhubnw