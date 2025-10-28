Put On Your Pink: Lancashire Homebuilders Donate To Breast Cancer Charity

BM & DWNW - MWoct23-362515 - Barratt and DWH's teams in Leyland taking part in 'wear it pink'

Barratt and David Wilson Homes have donated £500 to help raise awareness for Breast Cancer Now and its Wear it Pink campaign.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes have supported Breast Cancer Now throughout the years with various Wear it Pink days at their developments across the country, most recently at the Centurion Village development in Leyland.

Whilst raising awareness of the fantastic cause, the £500 donation from the housebuilders will go towards the charity’s important research and services.

Wear it Pink was first introduced more than 20 years ago and has raised over £43 million for Breast Cancer Now. The charity helps towards funding cutting edge research across the UK and Ireland to help find a cure for breast cancer at all stages. Its mission is to make sure that by 2050, everyone with breast cancer lives and is well-supported.

Rhys Nicholson, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We have loved organising Wear it Pink days on our developments over the years and are proud to continue to support Breast Cancer Now.”

Claire Jarvis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “Across Barratt and David Wilson Homes, we do our best to support and uplift Breast Cancer Now, and we encourage anyone interested to join us in raising money to fund the vital research to beat breast cancer.”

For more information about the charity, visit the website at Breast Cancer Now.

For details about any developments in the area, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in Lancashire and David Wilson Homes in Lancashire.