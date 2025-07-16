Pupils visited Taylor Wimpey in Chorley for outdoor library launch and summer planting

Taylor Wimpey Manchester welcomed pupils from St Gregory’s Primary School to its Eaves Green development in Chorley to launch a new outdoor library and take part in summer planting.

In May, Taylor Wimpey’s Eaves Green development spotlighted a new outdoor library installation, created by local Manchester-based creative, Marcus Lane. Marcus illustrated the design based on the local area and love for reading, including both child and adult literature. Fourteen children from the school council of St Gregory's Primary School aged between four and eleven were invited to the outdoor library and to participate in a book swap.

During their visit, the children received an educational talk from a Taylor Wimpey landscaper on protecting wildlife in their own gardens. Plus, the children had the opportunity to take part in planting sunflowers and vegetables to take home with them. Pupils were also given a goodie bag with seeds and wildflower seed balls to plants, along with colouring books.

Sam Evans, the Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “We are really pleased to have welcomed pupils and teachers from St Gregory’s Primary School to Eaves Green.

“Giving local children the opportunity to learn through our outdoor library and hands-on planting activity hopefully gave them more of an understanding about nature and how they can help wildlife at home.

“We’re always keen to work alongside the communities in which we build and it's exciting to encourage the younger generation to pick up new hobbies, such as gardening and reading.”

Darren Derbyshire, Headteacher of St Gregory's Catholic Primary School, said; “It was a privilege being invited to the Taylor Wimpey development and having the opportunity to take our School Council to visit the new outdoor library. The children absolutely loved seeing the library and were very excited to be given the opportunity to plant their own sunflower and pumpkin seeds. It was a fantastic community project and we look forward to visiting again in the near future.”

For more information about homes available at Eaves Green, visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/chorley/eaves-green