Pupils unite with local community to build a culture of creativity

Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School (BRGS) played host to its inaugural Performing Arts Festival, inspiring its pupils to express their creativity through music, theatre and art.

Celebrating the school’s vibrant culture, the four-day festival gave pupils the opportunity to take to the stage for a series of concerts and dramatic performances that wowed audiences both in school and at local arts venues across Rossendale.

The festivities began with a Piano Circus where pupils performed – either solo, as a duet, or trio – a range of classical pieces from the likes of Beethoven and Debussy to John Williams’ Oscar-winning score for Schindler’s List. Following an afternoon performance in school, the troupe of pianists took their show on the road to The Circle in Bacup where they performed in front of an awe-struck public audience.

Shifting the spotlight onto the world of theatre, Year 10 drama pupils put their acting prowess to the test as the aspiring thespians performed their original GCSE-devised pieces to captivated audiences in the school hall and later at the historic Horse & Bamboo Theatre in Waterfoot.

BRGS pupils and members of Rossendale Valley Sounds (RVS) performing during the BRGS Arts Festival

BRGS partnered with Rossendale Valley Sound for BRGS X RVS - an ambitious joint concert that saw over 50 musicians performing together in a celebration of music and community collaboration.

The inaugural BRGS Arts Festival came to a thrilling conclusion with the Key Stage 3 Concert where pupils from Years 7 to 9 joined together for a magical evening of music as they showcased their talents for friends, family and members of the community.

Steven Mercer-Murray, Director of Learning – Creative at BRGS, who helped to launch the event said:

"I am so proud of what we have achieved within our school. It has been a real celebration of the creative spirit of our students and has showcased the power of the Arts to bring communities together.

BRGS pupils and Steven Mercer-Murray attending an event during the BRGS Arts Festival

“The standard of the artwork and performances has been awe-inspiring and surpassed our expectations. I couldn't be prouder of our students."

Summer, a Year 10 pupil, added:

“The Arts festival was amazing because it allowed us to experience performing in a professional theatre and opened the doors to new opportunities away from the classroom.”