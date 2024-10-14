Pumpkin or Bat? Garstang Pup Awaits Spooky Makeover as Students Cast Their Votes!
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bruce, is at the centre of a friendly debate as classrooms buzz with excitement over his potential Halloween outfit. Some students are rooting for the adorable pumpkin look, picturing Bruce trotting around in a bright orange suit. Others are in favor of the bat, imagining him sporting tiny wings as he zooms through the hallways.
Voting is taking place throughout the week, with students passionately defending their favorite option during lively form-time discussions. As the ballot boxes fill, anticipation grows—what will Bruce become? The costume with the most votes will decide his spooky look for the big day.
When asked for comment, Bruce was happy to "speak" on the matter: “Wag, woof! I’m pawsitively excited—whether I’m a pumpkin or a bat, I’ll be barking up a storm! Wag wag, let’s see what the students decide!”
One thing is certain—no matter the outcome, Bruce will be the star of the show at Garstang Community Academy this Halloween!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.