Pumpkin or Bat? Garstang Pup Awaits Spooky Makeover as Students Cast Their Votes!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

At Garstang Community Academy, excitement is brewing as the school’s beloved therapy dog, Bruce, faces his most important decision yet: will he be dressed as a pumpkin or a bat for Halloween? The answer lies in the hands of the students, who have been eagerly casting their votes during form time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bruce, is at the centre of a friendly debate as classrooms buzz with excitement over his potential Halloween outfit. Some students are rooting for the adorable pumpkin look, picturing Bruce trotting around in a bright orange suit. Others are in favor of the bat, imagining him sporting tiny wings as he zooms through the hallways.

Voting is taking place throughout the week, with students passionately defending their favorite option during lively form-time discussions. As the ballot boxes fill, anticipation grows—what will Bruce become? The costume with the most votes will decide his spooky look for the big day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked for comment, Bruce was happy to "speak" on the matter: “Wag, woof! I’m pawsitively excited—whether I’m a pumpkin or a bat, I’ll be barking up a storm! Wag wag, let’s see what the students decide!”

One thing is certain—no matter the outcome, Bruce will be the star of the show at Garstang Community Academy this Halloween!