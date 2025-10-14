Public invited for free health checks

pharmacy student checking a patient's blood pressure

University of Lancashire pharmacy students will be offering the MOTs on 6 November

The University of Lancashire is offering free public health checks this November.

Taking place on Thursday 6 November, final year pharmacy and biomedical sciences students will be available on the Preston Campus to check the height, weight, body mass index (BMI), blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose and oxygen saturation levels of members of the public.

Second year undergraduates will also offer general health advice through a variety of health information stalls.

The annual event run by the School of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences, which will run from 9am to 5pm in the Foster Social Space, allows students to interact with patients and gain essential practical experience.

Ann Urmston, Senior Lecturer in Pharmacy, said: “We’re delighted to once again be running a day of free health checks for members of our local community.

“This event is a valuable opportunity for our students to demonstrate their skills and knowledge whilst gaining hands-on experience working with real patients under the supervision of qualified staff.

“At the same time, it’s a chance for the public to access free health MOTs in a welcoming, accessible space—especially important as we head into winter.”

There is no booking required for free event, which will take place in the Foster Social Space between 9am – 5pm, so people can just turn up.

For more information email [email protected]