£950k to be invested in Chorley community after Redrow acquires land for new homes
and live on Freeview channel 276
The new development, named Woodland Chase, off Doctors Lane, will provide premium homes for private sale in a range of three, four and five-bedroom designs, alongside affordable homes to meet local need.
As part of the planning agreement, Redrow has committed to contributing over £35,000 to improve the open space at the back of Larkfield and more than £100,000 to improve sports pitches and facilities within the borough. A substantial contribution will also be provided towards additional high school places within the catchment area.
A Community Infrastructure Levy payment of more than £640,000 will also be used towards infrastructure within Chorley.
Karl Longworth, land director at Redrow (Lancashire), said: “Woodland Chase will deliver much needed new homes in the sought after Chorley village of Eccleston. These include houses for families looking to move up the ladder and affordable homes to meet the needs of the local area. We’re also contributing a total of £950,000 as part of the planning agreement for local green space, sports facilities, schools, transport and community infrastructure.”
“Our development is designed to provide a better way to live, with easy access to local green spaces and the surrounding countryside. Located opposite Eccleston Cricket Club, this new community will offer residents a great balance of being close to the amenities of Eccleston and the towns of Chorley and Leyland, while new residents will enjoy plenty of open space on their doorstep.”
Most of the private sale homes will be four-bedroom detached properties, with a trio of three-bedroom houses and six five-bedroom houses also part of the plans.
The affordable homes will include one-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom mews homes.
The development will improve biodiversity levels overall on the site. Redrow will enhance existing habitats including a pond, while trees and hedgerows will be retained where possible, including the large oak tree at the site entrance.
Karl added: “The ecological enhancements will provide improved habitats for wildlife, while new residents can enjoy life in a prestigious new home set within an attractive and mature landscape.”
Reserved matters approval was granted for the 7.5-acre site last year, and construction work is due to begin in June.
It is expected the first homes will go on sale from a nearby development in the autumn, followed by show homes opening in spring 2025. Construction of the development is expected to take just over three years.
For more information on where Redrow is building in Lancashire visit www.redrow.co.uk/lancashire.