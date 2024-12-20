£130K dementia-friendly renovations transform Lostock Lodge in Preston

Lostock Lodge in Preston, part of Aurem Care, has unveiled a remarkable £130,000 refurbishment. The transformative project has created supportive, thoughtfully designed spaces that enhance the lives of residents living with dementia.

The renovation includes a state-of-the-art commercial kitchen, beautifully redesigned living and dining areas, and features tailored to meet the cognitive and emotional needs of residents with dementia. Every element of the design reflects a commitment to creating a homelike environment where residents feel safe, secure, and valued.

Dementia-friendly design highlights include:

The new living area has been crafted with dementia-friendly principles in mind, ensuring it is both functional and calming.Earthy tones and subtle contrasts on walls and handrails improve spatial navigation and reduce confusion.Natural light and garden views enhance mood and support natural sleep rhythms.Cosy seating areas balance opportunities for quiet reflection with spaces for social interaction.Clear pathways and clutter-free spaces ensure accessibility and reduce anxiety.

Some of the Lostock Lodge team

Home manager Mel Thomspon and her team collaborated closely with residents and families throughout the design process to ensure the renovations would reflect their needs and preferences. They focused on four key objectives to guide the renovation:

Soothing Spaces: Earthy, neutral tones create a familiar and calming atmosphere to reduce anxiety.Social Interaction: Homelike décor and lighting encourage residents to connect with one another, fostering a sense of belonging.Togetherness in Dining: The redesigned dining room promotes communal meals, reducing isolation and enhancing relationships.Promoting Independence: A dementia-friendly kitchenette empowers residents to engage in simple tasks, boosting self-esteem and cognitive engagement.The newly installed commercial kitchen and dining room are also designed to transform mealtimes. Features like a bain marie allow fresh, hot meals to be served on-site, while sensory elements, such as the sight and aroma of food, stimulate appetite and enhance the dining experience.

Mel Thompson explained: “The mealtime experience at Lostock Lodge is organised to be calming, familiar, and enjoyable. We’ve prioritised sensory experiences and routine to foster a sense of security and make every meal something our residents look forward to.”

Leah Marsh, Managing Director of Aurem Care, praised the efforts of Mel and the Lostock Lodge team: “Aurem Care is committed to delivering exceptional care and creating environments that truly enrich the lives of our residents. The major investment in Lostock Lodge demonstrates our dedication to providing the best dementia care, and we are incredibly proud of the results. This transformation represents a new chapter for Lostock Lodge, offering residents a safe, engaging, and empowering space to call home.”