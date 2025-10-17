Prosecco in The Park

The prestigious event is taking place Friday 14th November at 7pm.

Nani Rizzi UK has collaborated with Williamson Park to hold a Prosecco tasting event held within the beautiful and iconic Ashton Memorial.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following on from previous extremely successful events, Nani Rizzi UK are coming to Lancaster to share their knowledge and passion for some of the worlds finest prosecco.

Ticket holders will be treated to 6 varients of prosecco as well as grazing boards, food pairings, a talk on the history of the Nani Rizzi vineyard and have a wine expert present to talk them through how to appreciate the finer points of tasting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will take place at The Ashton Memorial, Williamson Park; which is both a stunning and unique setting for such a beautiful evening.

The grazing boards people will be enjoying on the evening.

Abbie Eaglestone, Director of Nani Rizzi UK said - I am so grateful to be able to bring our product to the most beautiful and iconic setting of Lancaster. Everyone is truly in for an amazing evening!

Earlier this year Abbie won Cumbrian Director of The Year with Business Awards UK for the Women in Business category.

For those who don't fancy a full prosecco tasting, the memorial will be acting as a pop up prosecco bar from 3pm - 5pm on Friday 14th November where visitors of the memorial will be able to book a table to enjoy the scenery with a drink, with the main tasting to begin at 7pm.

For anyone interested in tickets for the evening or booking a table during the day, please contact Abbie Eaglestone on -

Or Text/Call: 07463460175