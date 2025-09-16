Progress Housing Group offers community groups a chance to pitch for funding

Community projects in the Fylde and South Ribble areas could receive up to £1,000 by pitching at a Dragon’s Den-style event this November.

Social housing provider Progress Housing Group is inviting community groups and projects to apply to pitch at its Soup Dragon’s Den event, which will take place on Thursday 6 November.

To apply, applicants need to fill in an application form found via the Progress Housing Group website (www.progressgroup.org.uk) and send it to [email protected] or post it to Sumner House, 21 King Street, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 2LW. Deadline for applications is Sunday 19 October.

The six shortlisted groups will be invited to pitch their community project at the Soup Dragon’s Den event. The winning project will receive up to £1,000 from the Group’s Community Investment Fund. The five other projects will receive half of the funding they requested, up to £200.

The Soup Dragon's Den event earlier this year

Sam Beattie, Customer Voice Officer at Progress Housing Group, shared: “Soup Dragon’s Den is a fantastic chance for local groups to secure a boost from our Community Investment Fund—whether they’re launching something new or looking to expand.

“We encourage any community or voluntary group, or even individuals with a strong project idea, to send us their applications.

“The event is open to all, and guests are invited to enjoy a bowl of soup and fruit crumble while learning about the incredible impact local groups have in our communities. It is always a memorable evening, filled with inspiration.”

Community groups applying will need to meet certain criteria. For more information and details on how to apply, visit www.progressgroup.org.uk/news-and-events/soup-dragons-den-2025/