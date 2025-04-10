Progress Housing Group invites community groups to pitch for funding

Winners of the Soup Dragon's Den in May 2024

Community groups in the South Ribble and Fylde areas are invited to pitch for funding through a Dragon’s Den-style event.

Progress Housing Group’s Soup Dragon’s Den will take place at Penwortham Community Centre, Kingsfold, on Thursday May 15, from 6pm.

To apply, applicants need to fill in an application form found via the Progress Housing Group website ( www.progressgroup.org.uk) and send it to [email protected] or post it to Sumner House, 21 King Street, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 2LW. Deadline for applications is Sunday April 27.

The six shortlisted groups will be invited to pitch their community project at the Soup Dragon’s Den event.

The winning project will receive up to £1,000 from the Group’s Community Investment Fund. The five other projects will receive half of the funding they requested, up to £200.

Sam Beattie, Customer Voice Officer at Progress Housing Group, said: “Our Soup Dragon’s Den is a great opportunity for groups to apply for funding from our Community Investment Fund to help them get going, or to grow their project.

“So if you are a community or voluntary group, or individual with a great idea for a community project, we would love to hear from you.

“The event is free to attend, so anyone is welcome to join us for soup and crumble. It is a great night where you hear about the amazing work of community groups.”

Community groups applying will need to meet certain criteria. For more information and details on how to apply, visit www.progressgroup.org.uk/get-involved/ways-to-get-involved/soup-dragons-den/